5 Arsenal academy players who could save Arteta and Edu millions in the summer transfer window

Arsenal will need to strengthen their squad in the summer if they hope to bridge the gap between them and top sides such as Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea.

Arsenal may need to sign as many as six players across all areas of the pitch as they aim to get back into the Champions League after being in the cold since the 2016-17 season.

On that note, let's take a look at some homegrown products that could revamp the first team and end up saving Arsenal millions in transfer fees.

#5 Lino Sousa | current Arsenal academy player

Lino Sousa joined from West Brom's academy in January. The 17-year-old left-back is an England under-16 international and is also eligible to play for Brazil.

Since joining Hale End, he has featured prominently for the under-18's and under-23's. Jeorge Bird, an authority figure on matters concerning Arsenal youth, reported that the young left-back had also been called up for senior training on a number of occasions.

During the last international break, while playing for the first team, Sousa scored and provided an assist in a match against Brentford.

The Gunners' first-choice left-back Kieran Tierney is currently sidelined with a long-term injury, while his replacement Nuno Tavares has failed to impress. Tavares has, twice so far this season, been hooked off early due to sub-par performances.

This has given rise to murmurs that the London club could bring in reinforcements in the summer. A report by the Daily Express suggested as many as four top-quality left-backs could be in the Gunners' sights. Needless to say, top-quality players do not come cheap.

However, Sousa could step up to quell the rumors. According to Football London, Sousa has continued to impress Arteta and his lieutenants in training.

This could prompt the coaching staff to promote Sousa to the first team, usurping Tavares as Tierney's deputy.

#4 Brooke Norton-Cuffy | current academy player

Brooke Norton-Cuffy during a UEFA European Under-19 Championship between England and Ireland

Since Tony Adams' class of 83', the Arsenal academy has not produced a defender good enough to be labeled 'world-class'. Hector Bellerin, who we've mentioned later in this list, came close but ultimately waned because of injuries.

In Brooke Norton-Cuffy, the Hale End academy could now have a right-back tipped to rival Adams at the summit of the best defenders to ever come out of the Gunners' academy.

Norton-Cuffy is a 5 ft 11 in (1.81 m) English under-19 international currently on loan at Lincoln City. Norton-Cuffy can also play as a center-back.

First-choice right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu recently returned to action after a lengthy injury lay-off. But just like on the opposite flank, the drop-off to second-choice has been massive whenever Cedric Soares has deputized the Japanese.

Despite Soares restating his desire to stay in north London long-term, rumors linking the Gunners to Nottingham Forest full-back Djed Spence have continued to linger. According to Sports Mole, the 21-year-old right-back could cost as much as £20 million.

Meanwhile, Football365 reported that Porto and Newcastle were both ready to offer €5(£4) million bids for Soares in the summer.

Sources close to the player have since come out to deny such rumors, though Arteta could still decide to cash in on the Portuguese international.

Should Arsenal sell Soares, they would have a ready replacement in Norton-Cuffy who has been tipped to become a key first-team figure by Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton.

Appleton said in March:

"I don’t want Arsenal ringing me up saying ‘what have you said that for? But I’ve been saying it behind the scenes, I think he will play for Arsenal’s first team on a regular basis."

Jeorge Bird has described Norton-Cuffy as a 'physically strong diligent defender who reads the game well' while Lincoln City have likened him to legendary Brazilian right-back, Cafu, after the youngster scored his first senior goal for the Imps.

#3 Reiss Nelson | former academy player

Reiss Nelson Playing for Feyenoord in the UEFA Europa Conference League

Arsenal have been touted to sign quite a few wide forwards, including Cody Gakpo, Richarlison, and Noa Lang. According to the Mirror, Gakpo is expected to cost £35 million while Foot Insider reports that Everton have stamped a £50 million valuation on Richarlison.

After failing to endear himself to Mikel Arteta, Nelson joined Feyenoord on loan in January. He initially struggled to kick on but after coming to grips with the intensity of the Eredivisie, has proven pivotal to Feyenoord's Uefa Europa Conference League campaign.

Nelson followed his midweek assist in the 3-2 win over Marseille in the Conference League semi-final with a goal and an assist against Fortuna Sittard on Sunday to register eight goals and as many assists in his last six games in all competitions.

Nicholas Pepe is expected to bring to an end his tumultuous Arsenal stay this summer. As such, Nelson's recent form could convince Arteta and technical director Edu to give him one more chance to earn a spot in North London.

#2 Hector Bellerin | former academy player

Hector Bellerin - Real Betis v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga Santander

Bellerin joined Arsenal's Hale End academy from La Masia in 2011. He made his first-team Arsenal debut on 25 September 2013 aged 18 years, replacing Mikel Arteta in an EFL Cup match against West Brom.

In August 2021, the 27-year-old joined Real Betis on loan and has since helped the Spanish club clinch the Copa del Rey title.

In a recent interview that seemed to throw Cedric's future up in the air, Arteta suggested that the door was still open for Bellerin to return.

Arteta said in a press conference, as quoted by Metro:

"Any player with a contractual obligation with us is our player and considered our player. So every plan is considering that possibility [that Bellerin stays] and how they can fit into the team."

As such, Arsenal's longest-serving player could return in the summer as Edu and Arteta prepare the club to take another stab at the EPL trophy.

#1 Eddie Nketiah | former academy player

Eddie Nketiah - West Ham United v Arsenal - Premier League

Until the the dramatic 4-2 win over Chelsea, Eddie Nketiah's Arsenal adventure appeared to be over.

With his contract expiring in June 2022, the player has voiced a desire to leave in search of regular first-team football but could re-evaluate his stance after starting in the last four games.

Alexandre Lacazette is also expected to leave upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season and it's therefore no surprise that the Gunners have been scouting Europe for top-class forwards.

A much-publicized deal to sign Dusan Vlahovic in January left Arsenal reeling after the striker opted to join Juventus at the last minute. The Londoners have since recovered to target other forwards.

They have been linked to a number of strikers including Jonathan David, Victor Osimhen, Luka Jovic, Darwin Nunez, Joao Felix, Gabriel Jesus and Tammy Abraham.

The cheapest on that list is Jovic, who's valued at £25 million according to Football London, while figures as high as £100 million have been quoted for the likes of Osimhen.

Nketiah's purple patch could see him sign a new contract with a promise to feature more prominently in the coming season, saving Edu and Arteta millions of pounds to reinvest in other areas of the pitch.

