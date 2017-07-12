5 Arsenal players who would have been perfect at Manchester United

Just like how Robin van Persie made the switch from London to Manchester, imagine if these 5 players had gone down the same path...

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jul 2017, 00:24 IST

Hector Bellerín is a graduate of the world-renowned La Masia academy

As fans, we love to speculate about how a player would have fared at another club. We love to consider the what ifs and maybes, but in football nothing is definitive and we can never truly know how different a player’s career would have been somewhere else.

In this scenario, we’re going to look at some Arsenal players, both past and present, that would fit in perfectly at Old Trafford.

Perhaps it's due to their characteristics, personality or playing style, but these five players seem to resemble figures more suited to Manchester United than Arsenal. So much so, that you could almost vividly imagine them playing under the bright lights of Old Trafford.

#5 Hector Bellerín

For those who watched Manchester United through the entirety of last season, you would have noticed the pattern of Jose Mourinho favouring his right-back in the attacking phase. Antonio Valencia was afforded acres of attacking freedom down the right. With all that freedom, Valencia only mustered 4 assists all season. Hector Bellerín was able to produce the same amount of assists in almost half the game time, with less freedom.

Seeing as Mourinho values the contribution of attacking full-backs so much, Hector Bellerín would be perfect for his philosophy. Bellerín is the youngest and brightest right-back in world football today and under Jose Mourinho, he could learn how to effectively defend in a low-block, something Arsène Wenger doesn’t teach.