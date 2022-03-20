5 attackers Chelsea could sign this summer

After winning the UEFA Champions League last year, Chelsea were expected to make a strong push for the Premier League title this season. Despite a strong start, though, Thomas Tuchel's men lost momentum and form late last year. They now find themselves in distant third place, 11 points off leaders Manchester City.

As has been the case throughout Tuchel's reign, Chelsea have been solid defensively. The Blues have conceded just 19 league goals, while Liverpool and City have let in 18 and 20 respectively. The gulf in class has been in attack, where Liverpool (75) and City (68) have comfortably outscored the Blues (57).

Kai Havertz aside, Chelsea's strikers have fired blanks for a second straight season

Goals were an issue for the London club last season as well, as Tuchel and co. relied on their impenetrable defence to win games. The addition of Romelu Lukaku for a club-record fee of £101.7 million was expected to be the perfect solution, but the Belgian has been a disappointment.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Lukaku won’t even be on the bench, as Confirmed. Chelsea have omitted Romelu Lukaku from their squad for today’s game vs Liverpool, decided by Thomas Tuchel after watching whole interview with Sky Italy.Lukaku won’t even be on the bench, as @David_Ornstein confirmed in the morning. Confirmed. Chelsea have omitted Romelu Lukaku from their squad for today’s game vs Liverpool, decided by Thomas Tuchel after watching whole interview with Sky Italy. 🔵 #CFCLukaku won’t even be on the bench, as @David_Ornstein confirmed in the morning. https://t.co/OqRIwj7tgr

He has scored 11 times in 33 games, while he was benched for Chelsea's biggest games of the season, including the Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool. Despite his struggles, Lukaku is level with Kai Havertz as the club's top scorer so far this season (11), which tells you all you need to know about the Blues' bluntness in attack.

With the likes of Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech struggling for form or consistency, here's a look at five attackers the club could sign this summer:

#5 Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele (centre, #11) celebrates a goal against the Blues.

With just two goals in 20 games so far this season, it has been another underwhelming campaign for Barcelona's €140 million man Ousmane Dembele. Injuries have restricted the 24-year-old French winger to just 32 goals, 28 assists and 138 games since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Nonetheless, the most productive season of his career came in 2017-18 under Tuchel at Dortmund. The winger scored ten times and assisted 21 goals across competitions. Dembele's ability to use both feet, pace, direct dribbling and set-pieces make him a tantalising prospect for any team.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“I was very lucky to train him in Dortmund. It was only one year and it should have been longer. I left and he decided to leave”. Chelsea manager Tuchel on Ousmane Dembélé: “I’ve no idea about his situation with Barça. He’s a very good player when he is in his top level”“I was very lucky to train him in Dortmund. It was only one year and it should have been longer. I left and he decided to leave”. Chelsea manager Tuchel on Ousmane Dembélé: “I’ve no idea about his situation with Barça. He’s a very good player when he is in his top level” 🔵 #CFC“I was very lucky to train him in Dortmund. It was only one year and it should have been longer. I left and he decided to leave”. https://t.co/z6MUQxEQzA

The Frenchman is out of contract this summer. Despite an upturn in form under Xavi, he does not appear to be any closer to signing a new deal. A free transfer for the wideman could be a low-risk, high-reward gamble for the Blues.

#4 Antony (Ajax)

Antony in UEFA Champions League action for Ajax

Ajax's Brazilian winger Antony has caught the eye with his sparkling displays for the Dutch giants.The 22-year-old forward has scored 20 goals and provided 21 assists in 78 games since arriving on European shores from Sao Paulo in a €16 million deal in 2020.

Transfermarkt estimates that Antony (€35 million) is the most valuable player in the Dutch Eredivisie right now. The Brazilian is left-footed and prefers to operate on the right. That could prove pivotal, as Chelsea are comparatively more stacked with choices on the opposite flank. Antony is on course to hit double figures for goals for a second straight season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



“When the time is right, I hope to play there”. Antony: “Ajax is the place where I feel happy. But of course I do think about a move in the future sometimes. Premier League & La Liga are the leagues I find beautiful”, he told @MikeVerweij “When the time is right, I hope to play there”. Antony: “Ajax is the place where I feel happy. But of course I do think about a move in the future sometimes. Premier League & La Liga are the leagues I find beautiful”, he told @MikeVerweij. ⭐️🇧🇷 #transfers“When the time is right, I hope to play there”. https://t.co/dGpGr2vPsW

Antony's trickery and ability to beat his man are his most eye-catching traits. However, his numbers suggest there is more to his game than just flair and showboating.

#3 Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Argentina star Paulo Dybala in action for Juventus

Could this finally be the year Juventus lose Paulo Dybala? The 28-year-old star is out of contract this summer.

Despite Fabrizio Romano reporting last year that a renewal was close, Dybala is yet to extend his deal. He could potentially be available for free this summer. The Argentine could be an attractive proposition for the Blues, who face massive questions over their new ownership and upcoming transfer budget.

It is easy to see why Chelsea would want Dybala. Unlike most of the Blues' attackers, who are widemen, the Argentine is comfortable playing through the middle and in the pocket of space behind the striker.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Paulo Dybala will not extend his contract at Juventus.



The Bianconeri have reportedly made changes to their previous contract offer while in talks and that the Argentine player feels let down by the club.



(Source: TyC Sports) Paulo Dybala will not extend his contract at Juventus.The Bianconeri have reportedly made changes to their previous contract offer while in talks and that the Argentine player feels let down by the club.(Source: TyC Sports) 🚨 Paulo Dybala will not extend his contract at Juventus.The Bianconeri have reportedly made changes to their previous contract offer while in talks and that the Argentine player feels let down by the club.(Source: TyC Sports)

One could argue that Dybala needs a transfer. After netting over ten league goals in five of six seasons between 2014-15 and 2019-20, he has only 11 strikes in Serie A since the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Perhaps Juventus' miserable Champions League exit against Villarreal, coupled with their underwhelming league displays, could see the Argentine depart Turin.

#2 Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Lautaro Martinez (#10) in Champions League action for Inter Milan against Liverpool

If Chelsea do have a significant transfer budget at their disposal this summer, they could raid Inter Milan for a second consecutive year. After bringing in Romelu Lukaku last summer, the Blues could now target his former strike partner, 24-year-old Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentinean has now hit double figures for league goals for a third straight season. After netting 17 times and providing ten assists in the previous Serie A campaign, he already has 14 league goals in the 2021-22 season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Inter #transfers Lautaro Martinez will soon extend his contract with Inter until June 2026. The agreement is at final stages and set to be signed - increased salary after turning down Tottenham and Atletico Madrid proposals. Lautaro Martinez will soon extend his contract with Inter until June 2026. The agreement is at final stages and set to be signed - increased salary after turning down Tottenham and Atletico Madrid proposals. 🇦🇷 #Inter #transfers

Renowned for his clever movement in the box and lethal finishing, Martinez could thrive on the chances created by Chelsea's talented forwards. He would, however, be an expensive acquisition, as he is under contract till 2026.

#1 Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)

Patrik Schick in action for Bayer Leverkusen

Czech striker Patrik Schick dominated headlines at last year's Euro 2020, scoring five goals to finish level with Cristiano Ronaldo atop the scoring charts.

The 26-year-old Bayer Leverkusen striker also netted one of the greatest goals in the tournament's history, against Scotland. He has followed that up with a stunning showing in the 2021-22 season so far, and has 20 goals in as many Bundesliga games.

Football Daily @footballdaily Bayer Leverkusen is 𝑵𝑶𝑻 likely at all to sell Patrik Schick to Newcastle in this transfer window.



The German club value him at €50-60M+



[via: Bayer Leverkusen is 𝑵𝑶𝑻 likely at all to sell Patrik Schick to Newcastle in this transfer window.The German club value him at €50-60M+[via: @skysports_sheth ❌ Bayer Leverkusen is 𝑵𝑶𝑻 likely at all to sell Patrik Schick to Newcastle in this transfer window.💰 The German club value him at €50-60M+ [via: @skysports_sheth] https://t.co/pzNdc50MM9

The plethora of wingers and midfielders in Chelsea's squad means the club do not necessarily need a striker who requires the ball at his feet. Instead, a player of Schick's calibre, who is capable of playing off the ball and putting the finishing touches on moves, could potentially fit better in Chelsea's fluid system.

At 6' 3", Schick is an imposing physical presence, which could serve him well in the Premier League's all-action, fast-paced environment. Despite having decent aerial ability and quick movement, he is still solid with the ball at his feet.

At 26, Schick is entering his prime, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him take the next step and join one of Europe's elite clubs in the near future.

