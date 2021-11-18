5 attackers who could be on the move in January 

The 2021 summer transfer window was one of the most exciting ones in recent memory. That's because several world-class talents joined new clubs ahead of the new season. Lionel Messi completed the first transfer move of his career to join PSG, while Cristiano Ronaldo returned 'home' to Manchester United.

The next transfer window is just a couple of months away. The winter transfer window in January promises to be another exciting event, with various teams on the hunt for new recruitments.

On that note, here's a look at five attackers who could be on the move in January:

#5 Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial has made only seven appearances this season.

Anthony Martial enjoyed the perfect start to his Manchester United career, scoring an incredible solo goal against arch-rivals Liverpool on his debut.

However, he has failed to carry on in that same vein of form since then. The Frenchman has been unable to nail down a regular starting spot under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite numerous opportunities. Martial has currently fallen down the pecking order behind Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Jesse Lingard.

Martial has only registered seven appearances for United this season, four of them from the bench. The Frenchman is yet to find his best position, as he has played virtually everywhere across the frontline for The Red Devils. This season alone, Martial has featured as a centre-forward as well as a left winger.

The lack of clarity of role may have been a determining factor in Martial's downfall, so he could be better off looking for more first-team minutes elsewhere. According to reports, the likes of Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are interested in the Frenchman in the upcoming transfer window.

#4 Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has largely featured from the bench this season.

Raheem Sterling was one of the first names on Pep Guardiola's team sheet for large swathes last season. But he now features mainly in a substitute role following the arrival of Jack Grealish in the summer.

The Englishman remains one of the most talented wingers in the continent, though. He has played a key role in City winning 11 titles during his six-year spell at the Etihad. Sterling has played an indispensable role in Manchester City's three Premier League titles in the last four years. He has also won four successive League Cup trophies at the club.

This summer, speculation was rife that City would sell Sterling to gather generate funds for Cristiano Ronaldo's signing. However, the Portuguese made a move cross-town to Old Trafford instead, and Sterling remained at the Etihad.

B/R Football @brfootball Raheem Sterling officially launched his own foundation today.



Its mission is to educate, empower and inspire youth to become better prepared for the future and will reach across the UK, Jamaica and more 👏 Raheem Sterling officially launched his own foundation today. Its mission is to educate, empower and inspire youth to become better prepared for the future and will reach across the UK, Jamaica and more 👏 https://t.co/ZMrGamZJyP

However, Sterling has only made nine appearances for the Cityzens in the Premier League this season, including six from the bench. Out of his four Champions League appearances this campaign, only one of them has been as a starter.

Sterling has enjoyed more consistent game-time in the Carabao Cup, where he played the full 90 minutes in City's third and fourth-round games. It seems like Sterling has fallen out of favour under Guardiola, and could be on the move for pastures anew.

