5 Ballon d'Or nominated players who will not be on the 30-man shortlist next year

With all the noise and excitement around the 2023 Ballon d'Or now settled, it's time to start looking ahead to the next one. The performances of players over the 2023-24 season will be scrutinized for the award next year. As such, the race for the 2024 Ballon d'Or is well and truly underway.

One thing is for certain and it's that many of the players who made it to the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist this year are unlikely to make it in 2024. This could be either due to a massive dip in form, a natural decline in their abilities due to age or because some players now play in less competitive leagues away from Europe.

It could also happen due to a player missing out on a large chunk of the season due to injuries or other personal issues.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five Ballon d'Or nominated players who are unlikely to be on the 30-man shortlist next year.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City)

Burnley FC v Manchester City - Premier League

All of us football fans know better than to doubt Kevin De Bruyne's quality. He will make his mark on Manchester City's 2023-24 season but we're still a fair bit away from watching him pull on a pair of cleats again.

De Bruyne picked up a muscle injury in City's Premier League opener against Burnley and had to be hooked in the 23rd minute of the game. The niggling hamstring problem could see him return only next year. He is likely to miss almost half of the 2023-24 season.

It'll be extremely difficult for De Bruyne to get into the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist next year mainly due to his limited involvement.

#4 Yassine Bounou (Morocco/Al Hilal)

Sevilla FC Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Super Cup 2023

Yassine Bounou finished 13th in the Ballon d'Or rankings this year thanks to his impressive performances for club and country in the 2022-23 season. He was a standout performer for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and was also a vital cog in the Sevilla team that won the UEFA Europa League last term.

However, Bounou joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal this summer. It's a less competitive environment and players from the league are going to have to do wonders to earn a place in the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist next year.

The 2024 Euros could put the 32-year-old in the limelight again but it'll take something incredibly special from him at the tournament to even be part of the conversation.

#3 Andre Onana (Cameroon/Manchester United)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Andre Onana was in exceptional form for Inter Milan in the 2022-23 season. His heroics at the back played a critical role in the Nerazzurri's run to the final of the UEFA Champions League last season.

But the way things have gone for him this term, it'll take a miraculous turnaround for him to earn his way to the 2024 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist. Onana was extremely sloppy in the early stages of the new season for his new club Manchester United.

He has shown signs of improvement in recent weeks. However, Manchester United seem to be on course to having a forgettable campaign and Onana's chances of making the shortlist will suffer even further due to it.

#2 Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad)

Al Ittihad v Al Hazem: Saudi Pro League

Karim Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or after having an incredibly impressive season with Real Madrid. He couldn't replicate those same levels in the 2022-23 campaign but still did a fine job for Los Blancos.

Benzema scored 31 goals and provided six assists in 43 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid last season and finished 16th in the Ballon d'Or rankings. However, Benzema has now moved away from Europe. He joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad this summer.

Benzema has got off to a decent start to life in Saudi, scoring five goals and providing three assists in nine league appearances so far this season. But that kind of form is not going to be enough to warrant a place in the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist next year.

#1 Luka Modric (Croatia/Real Madrid)

Real Madrid CF v 1. FC Union Berlin: Group C - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Luka Modric finished 10th in the 2023 Ballon d'Or rankings, much to the surprise of a large section of fans. While he was impressive for Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a dip in performance levels was quite evident during last season at Real Madrid.

Modric can still be brilliant on his day but at the age of 38, he is now in the twilight of his career. Real Madrid are also in the process of slowly transitioning to a young crop of midfielders and while they're navigating this change, Modric's involvement will become limited.

The legendary Croatian midfielder has started just five games across La Liga and the Champions League so far this season. He had quite a prolonged period at the top but his performances this term suggest that those days are now behind him.