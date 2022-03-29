5 Belgian players with most goals so far this season (2021-22)

Scoring goals on a regular basis is not an easy task, especially in modern football. The opposition is quick to analyze the game style of the player and figuring out a counter for him doesn't take much time.

However, with everything said and done, it is difficult to control what goes on the pitch. Quality goal-scorers have always come through irrespective of their era, league or opposition.

Belgium have quality attacking players

Over time, Belgium has seen a number of players play for top European clubs and make a good name for themselves. Footballers of Belgian origin have been very impressive in the past few years, showcasing interesting prospects for the future.

In recent times, Belgian players have proven to be lethal goal-scorers. Some of them have done pretty well in front of goal in the 2021-22 season. Here, let's take a look at the top Belgian footballers to score the most goals so far this campaign.

Note: All competitions in club football are considered

#5 Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) - 6

Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga

Out of the two Hazard brothers, Thorgan Hazard has been more productive in attack this season. Due to his versatility, the Belgian has been used in multiple positions to help the team.

That being said, he is yet to cement his place in the starting XI for Borussia Dortmund. Using his high work-rate, amazing creativity and solid intensity, the Belgian can be a very useful outlet if used wisely.

So far, the 29-year-old has scored four goals in the Bundesliga in the 2021-22 season. With two goals in DFB-Pokal, Thorgan has managed to score six goals in 28 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign.

#4 Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) - 7

Brentford v Leicester City - Premier League

Youri Tielemans is arguably one of the most creative midfielders in the Premier League right now. With his incisive passing and superb vision, the Belgian midfielder has been a delight to watch.

So far this season, Tielemans has been involved in eight goals in the Premier League, having scored six of them. His presence alongside Wilfred Ndidi offers the perfect balance to Leicester City in midfield.











Having scored once in the FA Cup this campaign, Tielemans has a total goal tally of seven goals in all competitions so far.

The Belgian is likely to move away from the Foxes next summer with The Sun reporting that Arsenal are leading the race to sign him.

#3 Dries Mertens (Napoli) - 9

SSC Napoli v SS Lazio - Serie A

Dries Mertens has been a key player for Napoli ever since he joined them in the 2013-14 season from PSV Eindhoven. He has been a consistent goal-scoring outlet for the Italian club across all competitions.

In just 11 starts this season, Mertens has scored seven goals in Serie A so far. Despite his age, the 34-year-old still offers plenty to Napoli, making the best of all his experience and capabilities in front of goal.

With goals in the UEFA Europa League and the Italy Cup, Mertens has in total scored nine goals this season. His contract expires at the end of the season and it is uncertain if Napoli are planning to renew it.

#2 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 11

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Not many players in the world are as pleasing and delightful to watch as Kevin De Bruyne is when on the ball. The Belgian midfielder has been a massive player for Manchester City over the past few years.

His ability to pierce the opposition defense with his incisive passing is second to none. De Bruyne has been in great form in the Premier League this season, having scored nine goals already.



With goal contributions both in the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, the Belgian superstar has scored 11 goals across all competitions this campaign. It will be interesting to see if De Bruyne's contributions can help Manchester City in their ambition to win silverware this season.

#1 Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) - 12

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

The 2021-22 season marked the return of Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea after a stellar spell with Inter Milan. The Belgian played a major role in helping Inter win Serie A last season and was signed for a club-record fee of £97.5 million by the Blues.

His time at Chelsea this season hasn't been the most productive when compared to his capabilities. Despite not being at his best, Lukaku has scored five times in the Premier League.



The Belgian striker has scored twice in the UEFA Champions League and thrice in the FA Cup. With a total of 12 goals scored so far this campaign, Lukaku is expected to be among the goals more regularly. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be counting on him to make the difference for the remainder of the season.

