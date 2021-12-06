Ranking the 5 best African defenders in the world right now

African football has enjoyed great success and improvement in the quality of players and personnel over the last few years. This can be attributed to the adoption of modern football practices around the continent.

Africa has produced brilliant players in the past such as Samuel Eto'o, Didier Drogba, Jay-Jay Okocha, Yaya Toure, El-Hadji Diouf, Kolo Toure, Mohamed Aboutrika and many others. These days, players like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and Victor Osimhen rightly receive a lot of plaudits for their performances for club and country.

There are, however, some players from Africa who do not receive much attention from the media despite their consistent performances. Here is a list of the five best defenders from Africa in world football right now.

#5 Michael Ngadeu

Captain of Cameroon's Indomitable Lions, Michael Ngadeu has been a consistent performer this season for club and country. The 31-year-old central defender plies his trade in the Belgian Jupiler League with KAA Gent.

A somewhat late bloomer, Ngadeu is known for his fearless tackling and front-foot defending. He has played 27 times for Gent in all competitions this season and has helped them to keep ten clean sheets.

Ngadeu is adept at playing with both feet and has played a huge role in his club and country's impressive performances recently. The experienced defender, who has 44 Cameroon caps to his name, has helped his country keep six clean sheets in their last eight matches in FIFA World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies.

Ngadeu is set to lead his country to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in January 2022, where Cameroon will host the tournament and hope to win it.

#4 Hamari Traore

Stade Rennais captain Hamari Traore has been another consistent performer this season for club and country. The right-back has impressed greatly for the French outfit this season with one goal and four assists in 21 appearances.

Traore was part of a Mali defense that kept five clean sheets in FIFA World Cup qualifying and reached the World Cup playoffs.

The 29-year-old defender has won 19 of 34 attempted tackles this season and made 30 interceptions. Traore has also won 51% of his aerial duels.

The defender is known for his pace of recovery and fearless tackling on the right flank. He remains heavily involved in the game and is a progressive carrier of the ball.

