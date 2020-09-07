From Roger Milla to Samuel Eto'o, from George Weah to Didier Drogba, the best African footballers have dazzled global audiences with their skills and talent while climbing to the pinnacle of the game.

Although African nations, in general, haven't tasted a lot of success at the world stage, the best footballers from the continent continue to play a huge role at the highest levels of the club game.

Liverpool's famed attacking triumvirate is composed of 66.6 % Africans, while other top English clubs such as Arsenal and Manchester City have important players such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Riyad Mahrez from the continent.

As players like Kolo Toure have demonstrated in the past, the continent produces great defenders as well, and Senegalese Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the most sought-after defenders in the world right now.

Without further ado, let us count down the best African footballers plying their trade in Europe right now.

5 best African footballers in Europe right now

#5 Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan)

Achraf Hakimi.

Achraf Hakimi is one of the most versatile players on this list, who is primarily designated as a right-sided midfielder but can easily slot into a full-back or a wing-back role. The talented Moroccan has joined Inter Milan for the next season after a successful loan spell at Borussia Dortmund whom he joined from Real Madrid.

Hakimi was actually born in Europe in Madrid and progressed to the Los Blancos' first team after moving up through the youth set-up.

Hakimi played a bit part role in Real Madrid's triumph in the 2017-18 Uefa Champions League and is thus credited as the first Moroccan to win the tournament.

He won the German Super Cup with Dortmund in 2019 and scored nine times while assisting in 10 goals last season. Still only 21, he is one of the brightest young footballers in the game right now.

#4 Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

Kalidou Koulibaly.

An archetypal centre-back in all respects, Kalidou Koulibaly is both imposing and also possesses great sense of positioning and game-reading abilities. His tackling, anticipation and interception are all rated highly and his comfort on the ball makes him a perfect fit for the possession-based style that his club, Napoli, plays.

Though Koulibaly can be too tough a tackler at times, he is an innately elegant footballer and it is no wonder that Manchester City, another club who famously like to keep the ball, want him to shore up their defence.

Napoli ‘expect’ Man City to submit new bid for Kalidou Koulibaly next week https://t.co/9r5fQ7rdK4 pic.twitter.com/VdDz2Xrbyu — Master FC (@masterfccali) September 5, 2020

Koulibaly has won the Italian Cup and a lot of plaudits as part of an ascending Napoli team which he joined in 2014 after a spell at Genk.

Despite being born and raised in France and playing for the senior World Champions' U20 World Cup side, he switched loyalties and chose to play for the country that his parents hail from, Senegal. This, despite France coach Didider Deschamps reportedly being interested in playing the footballer in the heart of Les Blues' defence. He played in the 2018 World Cup for Senegal.

He has reportedly said that he has no regrets and wants to write a new history for Senegal football.