5 best African footballers in the world right now (2021)

Africa has emerged as a hotbed for incredible footballing talent and we're familiar with several world-class players from across the continent. Several African players have left an indelible mark on the game. Players like Yaya Toure, Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto'o, George Weah, Roger Milla, Jay-Jay Okocha are a few examples.

Even today, there is a plethora of African players plying their trade in Europe's top 5 leagues. Economic fragility has curtailed the development of football at grassroots levels in Africa. But national teams from across the continent are quickly gaining ground on their contemporaries in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best African players in world football right now.

#5 Kalidou Koulibaly - Senegal/Napoli

Just a couple of seasons back, Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly was the most sought-after defender in the world. He has been a rock at the back for the Partenopei and Napoli have made it clear to the world that they are not willing to part with him.

He has been consistently linked with Premier League giants like Manchester United and Manchester City. Koulibaly is a great example of a modern centre-back. He is strong and aggressive and can dominate aerial duels. Koulibaly is also technically gifted and is good with the ball at his feet.

He is an intelligent player and is adept at reading the game and making interceptions for his side. Koulibaly has also been crucial to Napoli's play-out-from-the-back system thanks to his elegant passing abilities.

#4 Sadio Mane - Senegal/Liverpool

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane would have been higher up the list had this list been compiled last year. Mane had a rather underwhelming 2020-21 season by his own standards but he showcased great form towards the end of the campaign.

Sadio Mane has been one of the best signings made by Liverpool in recent times. Mane is technically gifted and possesses blistering pace. He is a tricky winger who can operate on either flank and is a tireless worker as well.

Mane was a central figure in Liverpool's Champions League triumph in the 2018-19 season and their Premier League triumph in the 2019-20 season. He scored 16 goals and provided nine assists in 48 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this past season.

