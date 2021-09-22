5 best Argentina players in the world right now (2021)

Argentina have produced some incredible footballers throughout history. But in recent times, they haven't been able to garner much success. In fact, their achievements or trophy haul do no justice to the immense potential they possess.

Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time, hailed from Argentina. The legendary forward made an entire generation fall in love with the beautiful game thanks to his unmatched artistry on the football pitch.

Over the course of history, there have been plenty of world-class Argentinian footballers. Gabriel Batistuta, Mario Kempes, Omar Sivori, Ubaldo Fillol and Javier Mascherano are just a few incredible players who came from the great South American nation.

La Albiceleste ended a 28-year drought in the Copa America by winning the continental competition this past summer. After years of turbulence and shortfalls, the Argentina national team seems to be finally living up to its legacy.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best Argentina players in the world right now.

#5 Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid)

Rodrigo De Paul was the most expensive La Liga signing of this past summer transfer window. The 27-year-old made the switch from Serie A outfit Udinese to reigning Spanish champions Atletico Madrid on a deal worth €35 million.

De Paul is a hard-working box-to-box midfielder who is as adept at bombing forward and joining in attack as he is at dispensing his defensive duties. In the 2020-21 season, he scored nine goals and provided 10 assists for Udinese in Serie A.

He possesses an excellent passing range and is great at dictating the pace of games and at exploiting spaces with his clever playmaking. He is also a great ball progressor and his dribbling skills enable him to draw opposition players onto him, allowing his teammates to find space.

De Paul was a fixture in the Argentina side that won the 2021 Copa America and will be a great asset to Atletico Madrid once he settles down at his new club.

#4 Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

From being Arsenal's second-choice goalkeeper to being one of Argentina's best players in their 2021 Copa America triumph, Emi Martinez has come a long way. He incredibly saved three penalties in Argentina's Copa America semi-final tie against Colombia and was La Albiceleste's big hero of the night.

Premier League fans who were watching the feat wouldn't have been surprised. They would have got used to Martinez's heroics for both Arsenal and then Aston Villa. After impressing at the Emirates in the absence of an injured Bernd Leno, Aston Villa signed the Argentinian goalkeeper for around €23 million.

In his first season at Villa Park, Martinez broke Brad Friedel's club record for most clean sheets in a Premier League season with 15. Martinez was also picked as the Aston Villa Supporters' Player of the Season.

The 29-year-old had earned his first call-up to the Argentinian national side in 2011 but it was only 10 years later that he played his first major tournament for them.

