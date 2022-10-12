Best 5 attackers in the La Liga this season so far

La Liga is arguably one of the most successful football leagues in Europe and it has produced some of the best players in the world.

The La Liga 2022-23 campaign has been interesting so far. Barcelona are the current league leaders with 22 points while Real Madrid, Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid complete the top four spots in the league standings.

Espanyol, Sevilla, Cadiz, and Elche are the bottom four teams in the league table.

In the opening eight games of the season, there have been some attackers that have performed well.

As such, this article will look at the top five attackers in the La Liga 2022-23 campaign so far.

Borja Iglesias - Real Betis v Girona FC - 2022-23

The 29-year-old has been brilliant for Real Betis in the final third of the pitch so far and he has netted six out of the 10 Real Betis goals scored in the league this season.

The Spaniard has netted six goals and has registered one assist in La Liga this season.

Three out of six Iglesias goals came from spot-kicks, which is why he's the number five on the list.

#4 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo)

Iago Aspas - RC Celta de Vigo v RCD Espanyol - 2022-23

The 35-year-old has been brilliant for Celta Vigo in attack and despite his age, he's still competing with several youngsters in the league.

The Spaniard has scored five goals and has registered one assist in La Liga this season.

ThreadFCB @ThreadFCB STRENGTHS

Their best player is, without any doubt, Iago Aspas. The Galician striker is the leader of the team. When he's not on the pitch, Celta suffer.

With 4 zarras already on his bag, he's fighting to get his 5th one this season, in which he has scored 5 goals

Aspas has scored five out of nine Celta Vigo league goals this season and remains a key player for his team in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

#3 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v RB Leipzig: Group F - UEFA Champions League

The Brazilian is arguably Real Madrid's best attacker this season and his performances have been stunning so far.

Vinicius has scored five goals and has registered one assist in eight appearances for Real Madrid in the league this season.

| Real Madrid top scorers this season (all comps):



5 - Vinicius Jr.

4 - Federico Valverde

4 - Karim Benzema

| Real Madrid top scorers this season (all comps):

5 - Vinicius Jr.

4 - Federico Valverde

4 - Karim Benzema

3 - Rodrygo

The 22-year-old has completed 19 dribbles which is the highest number of dribbles completed in the league this season.

Viní Jr is the player with the most successful dribbles in La Liga with 19.

Vinicius remains a key player for Real Madrid in attack and his consistency could help Real Madrid in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

#2 Joselu (Espanyol)

Joselu - Cadiz CF v RCD Espanyol - 2022-2023

The 32-year-old has been excellent in attack for Espanyol and his presence in attack has helped his team this season.

The Spaniard has netted six goals in eight appearances in La Liga this campaign.

LaLigaTV @LaLigaTV



Joselu bags his brace with a stunning finish to put RCD Espanyol in the lead against Cádiz!!



Joselu bags his brace with a stunning finish to put RCD Espanyol in the lead against Cádiz!!

Joselu has won 51 duels and this is the second highest number of duels won by a player in the league this season, and he remains a crucial player for Espanyol going forward.

For the first time in a while, Joselu doesn't lead LaLiga in the duels won category, but that doesn't mean the new Espanyol man trails Javi Galán by that much.

When it comes to efficiency, Girona's centre-back Santiago Bueno stands out as the man you *don't* want to face.



When it comes to efficiency, Girona's centre-back Santiago Bueno stands out as the man you *don't* want to face.

#1 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski - FC Barcelona v Elche CF - 2022-23

The 34-year-old has improved the outlook and performance of Barcelona's attack this campaign and he's currently the top scorer in the league this season.

Lewandowski has netted nine goals and has registered two assists in La Liga this season.

| Robert Lewandowski has a goal from every two shots on target this season.

18 Shots

9 Goals



18 Shots

18 Shots

9 Goals

The polish international is the fastest player to score nine goals in the 21st century in La Liga and he remains a pivotal player in attack for Xavi.

Robert Lewandowski is the fastest player to score 9 goals in LaLiga in the 21st century.

It will be interesting to see if he can help Barcelona in winning trophies this season.

