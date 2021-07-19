The best league in European football, the Premier League continues to enthrall and entertain us on a regular basis.

Some of the best players in the world have played in the league, and have often played together for a particular team. While it is harder to envisage something like that happening today, the quality on display in the Premier League during the 2000s was incredible.

World-class attacking players have operated together in the Premier League. A feared attacking trident often caused multiple problems for the opposition defense, with each player boasting a different skill-set to the other.

With that in mind, we look at the 5 best attacking trios in Premier League history.

#5 Eden Hazard- Diego Costa- Willian (Chelsea)

Antonio Conte's Chelsea won the 2016/17 Premier League title and much of the praise was reserved for Conte's decision to play three at the back.

However, Chelsea's attack that season functioned especially well. While Diego Costa and Eden Hazard were constants in Chelsea's first XI, Conte often rotated between Pedro and Willian, with the experienced wingers making meaningful contributions.

15 - Diego Costa's goals were worth 15 points to Chelsea in the 2016-17 @PremierLeague; more than any other player in the competition. Off. pic.twitter.com/zRnJt7ZN8c — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 21, 2017

Diego Costa was one of the best strikers in the Premier League that season and scored 20 league goals. Hazard was not far behind; he registered 16 goals, while Willian managed to get eight. N'Golo Kante was also widely praised for his role in Chelsea's league triumph, which few expected after a slow start under their Italian manager.

#4 Raheem Sterling- Sergio Aguero- Leroy Sane (Manchester City)

Manchester City, under Pep Guardiola, have been a joy to watch and are comfortably one of the best teams in Europe right now.

This has been the case for some time. Manchester City's 2017/18 Premier League season is regarded by many as one of the greatest in the history of the league, with Manchester City winning the division with a record-breaking 100 points. This earned them the moniker "The Centurions."

10 - Raheem Sterling has scored 10+ goals in each of his last four Premier League campaigns - only Sergio Aguero (9) has reached double figures more often in the competition for Manchester City. Perfect. #MCICHE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2021

Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane were constantly present in Manchester City's attack. Aguero, who is now at Barcelona, scored 21 league goals, while Sterling and Sane contributed to 18 and 10 respectively. The next season, the trio were at it once more. Manchester City once again won the league title, with Aguero (21 goals), Sterling (17 goals) and Sane (10 goals) being three of their best performers. Sterling remains the only one at the club at the moment.

