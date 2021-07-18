5 superstars who do not get the respect they deserve

Football is a fickle sport, and recency bias often sees players and managers branded losers or winners on the basis of a small sample size.

A bad patch of form or poor run at a new club may see fans getting frustrated with a particular player, despite all his previous achievements. The unforgiving nature of the sport is such that a bad touch or a misplaced pass is enough to define and label a player.

Various players have bore the brunt of that. Romelu Lukaku, during his spell with Manchester United, was considered by many to be a middling striker. With Inter Milan, he has turned out to be one of the best in the world.

Moreover, players playing in Ligue 1 and Bundesliga are often not rated highly, because of the apparent 'easy' nature of the league. On that note, here's a look at five such superstars who do not get the respect they deserve.

#5 Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria's insipid spell at Manchester United has gone on to define the player, despite his stellar achievements with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina.

Di Maria joined Real Madrid from Benfica in 2010 and made his name as a technically gifted, creative forward with excellent dribbling ability. He was the Man of the Match in the 2014 UEFA Champions League final,, which Real Madrid won, but was surprisingly sold to Manchester United that summer for £67.5 million.

Name a more underrated footballer than Angel Di Maria... pic.twitter.com/tQKvjroQlx — Goal (@goal) July 17, 2021

The Argentine never truly settled in Manchester, and earned the ire of the club's fans for his performances during the latter half of the season. Paris Saint-Germain came calling in 2015, and Di Maria has become an important cog in the Parisians' line-up since then.

The 33-year-old has made 264 appearances in all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 88 goals and providing 110 assists. Di Maria scored the sole goal of the game in the Copa America 2021 final, which secured the trophy for Argentina.

#4 Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann was at the top of his game and one of the best players in the world when he decided to join Barcelona in 2019.

A product of the Real Sociedad academy, Griezmann became one of the very best with Atletico Madrid. The forward made 257 appearances in all competitions for Diego Simeone's side, scoring 133 goals and providing 50 assists. Griezmann was Atletico Madrid's talisman and star player.

Antoine Griezmann is in line for a return to Atletico Madrid as part of a swap deal with Barcelona for Saul Niguez, according to @partidazocope pic.twitter.com/XtsgEJbR13 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 14, 2021

However, the France international had been linked with a move away from some time, and Barcelona decided to pay £108 million for his services in 2019. The move made little sense then, and two seasons later the perception remains.

There is no denying Griezmann's quality. Despite exhibiting a clear decline at Barcelona, the 30-year-old still has 35 goals and 17 assists for the club in 99 appearances in all competitions. A FIFA World Cup winner with France, Antoine Griezmann has been heavily linked with a return to Atletico Madrid in recent days, and a move looks likely to happen this summer.

