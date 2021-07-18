Ranking the 5 best Chelsea players in the last decade

Chelsea were one of the most successful clubs last decade and have begun this one with a bang by winning the Champions League.

The Blues have never lacked star quality. Owner Roman Abramovich has spent heavily to ensure that Chelsea compete for the top spots on a regular basis. As a result, the Stamford Bridge outfit have fielded some of the best players in the world, especially in the last decade.

Chelsea do not do things in a conventional manner, but they have seemingly figured out what works for them. That means constantly letting go of their managers and players and getting new ones in. However, there are some players who formed the bedrock of Chelsea's success in the last decade.

On that note, let's take a look at five such Chelsea players.

#5 Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas

One of the best midfielders in the world during his prime, Cesc Fabregas proved to be a stellar signing by Chelsea.

Having made more than 300 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions before joining Barcelona in 2011, Fabregas was no stranger to the Premier League. The Spain international joined Chelsea in 2014 for nearly £30 million and impressed as a deep-lying playmaker.

As expected from someone schooled at La Masia, Fabregas, in his prime, was a highly technical, creative midfielder. Having been utilised in more advanced roles during his time with Arsenal and Barcelona, the 34-year-old dictated play from midfield for Chelsea through his excellent passing.

Fabregas made 198 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, scoring 22 goals and providing 57 assists. He won two Premier League titles with Chelsea, and currently plays for AS Monaco.

#4 John Terry

John Terry

One of the greatest players in Chelsea's history, John Terry spent much of his playing career with the Blues.

A product of the Chelsea academy, Terry made his debut for the club in 1998, and made 713 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring an astounding 67 goals. Regarded as the best centre-back in the world during his peak, Terry was well known for his leadership and captained Chelsea for a considerable period of time.

Only two players in Chelsea's history have been named Young / Academy Player of the Year and Men's Player of the Year:



🔵 John Terry

🔵 Mason Mount



It's easy to see why Mount won it this season. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/805mh7FaBs — William Hill (@WilliamHill) May 29, 2021

Terry was a dominant force for Chelsea last decade as well. When Chelsea won the 2014-15 Premier League, the England international featured in every league game that season.

Terry left the club in 2017 for Aston Villa and retired a season later. The 40-year old is currently the assistant head coach of Aston Villa.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav