5 best Chelsea signings in the last decade

One of the biggest clubs in the world, Chelsea have been consistently winning trophies under the ownership of Roman Abramovich.

Abramovich is not afraid of spending money and has time and again proven the same. Chelsea have made some high-profile signings over the years, albeit with decidedly mixed results. Even managers are consistently changed, with job security not one of Chelsea's strong suits.

Nevertheless, Chelsea seem to thrive in the chaos. They won the Champions League last season under Thomas Tuchel, who was appointed midway through the season. The Blues spent heavily last summer and look likely to spend more this time around.

On that note, here's a look at the five best Chelsea signings in the last decade.

#5 Diego Costa

Diego Costa's time with Chelsea may have been short, but the striker made a telling impact at the club.

Costa's wonderful 2013-14 season with Atletico Madrid saw Chelsea pay £34 million in 2014 to acquire the striker's services. The Spain international hit the ground running in the Premier League, scoring 20 goals in his debut season as Jose Mourinho's men won the league title.

The attacker was at his snarling, aggressive best at Chelsea, with his mercurial behaviour often leading to confrontations with opposition players. After a subdued 2015-16 campaign, Costa was once again Chelsea's main man, winning the league once again, this time under Antonio Conte.

The 32-year-old made 120 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring 58 goals and providing 24 assists. He departed Stamford Bridge under controversial circumstances, though, rejoining Atletico Madrid in January 2018. Costa is currently a free agent.

#4 Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas and Diego Costa arrived at Chelsea in the same summer transfer window.

Fabregas was well known to Premier League fans, having made his name at Arsenal before joining Barcelona in 2011. However, Fabregas endured a mixed spell in Spain before Chelsea signed him in 2014 for nearly £30 million.

It was rumoured that Arsenal had turned down the opportunity to re-sign Fabregas.

The midfielder shone for the Blues. Fabregas, a highly creative, attack-minded player, has technical qualities and wonderful playmaking ability, which was on full display during his time at Chelsea. The Spain international made 198 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 22 goals and providing 57 assists.

Fabregas won two Premier League titles with Chelsea before leaving the club in 2019 for AS Monaco. The 34-year-old was one of the best midfielders in the world during his prime and has shown glimpses of his quality in France as well.

