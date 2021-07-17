Arguably the most prestigious individual award in football, the Ballon d'Or has been predominantly won by forwards.

Real Madrid and Croatia star Luka Modric won the award in 2018, but the Ballon d'Or has been dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in recent years. Midfielders very rarely win the Ballon d'Or, with even world-class players like Xavi and Andres Iniesta failing to do so.

However, with both Ronaldo and Messi now in their 30s, there is a good chance that no two players will dominate the Ballon d'Or in the near future. Centre-backs and midfielders thus stand an opportunity to win the award.

We look at the 5 midfielders who could win the Ballon d'Or award in the future.

#5 Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Nicolo Barella was arguably the best midfielder in Serie A last season, and thrived under the management of Antonio Conte.

Barella initially joined Inter Milan on loan from Cagliari in 2019, with the deal being made permanent the next year for £29 million. The 24-year old was in fantastic form last season as Inter Milan romped to the Serie A title, standing out due to his dribbling ability, attacking intent and technical skills.

The midfielder played an important role as Italy won the Euro 2020 a few days ago, with manager Roberto Mancini consistently starting him at the tournament.

Despite links to Liverpool and Manchester United, Inter Milan have made it clear that Barella is not for sale.

#4 Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Phil Foden enjoyed his best season in professional football last time around, and credit must be given to Pep Guardiola for utilizing him wisely.

There was no questioning Foden's immense talent. A product of the Manchester City academy, fans of the club were eager to see Foden feature for the first XI, but Guardiola took his time.

After predominantly appearing off the bench in his early seasons, Foden was given a starting role in the season gone by, and the England international did not disappoint.

Foden made 17 starts in the Premier League last season, scoring nine goals and providing five assists. A highly creative player capable of playing in midfield and as a forward, the 21-year old is Manchester City and England's future, and could win the Ballon d'Or.

