Manchester United have begun the summer transfer window well by signing Borussia Dortmund forward and long-term target Jadon Sancho.

From 2011-2021, Manchester United have made some interesting moves. Over this period of time they have invested in big names like Angel Di Maria, Radamel Falcao and Bastian Schweinsteiger, to little effect. However, there have been some smart moves as well.

A club the size of Manchester United should be smarter in the market. They have realised that in recent years, and especially under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, have worked on improving the squad by signing young players capable of improving in the long run.

We look at the 5 best signings made by Manchester United in the last decade.

#5 Harry Maguire

Eyebrows were raised when Manchester United decided to pay £78.3 million to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City in 2019, making him the most expensive centre-back in the world.

Maguire has proved to be an intelligent acquisition, though. The England international has impressed with his ability on the ball, and his phenomenal fitness levels have seen him feature in almost every Manchester United game since joining the club.

The 28-year old is now the captain of Manchester United and enjoyed an excellent Euro 2020 campaign. Maguire was sorely missed during the final of the UEFA Europa League last season, which he missed due to an injury. Manchester United lost that game to Villarreal on penalties.

#4 Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw's rise has been a joy to watch. From a much-maligned player under Jose Mourinho to one of the best left-backs in the world under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Shaw deserves to be where he is right now.

Manchester United signed Shaw from Southampton in 2014 for nearly £34 million. After an impressive start to his Manchester United career, Shaw suffered a horrible injury in 2015 in a Champions League game, ruling him out for a long stretch of time.

The England international has often been criticised by former manager Jose Mourinho, but has excelled under Solskjaer. Shaw has made 186 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United, scoring three goals and providing 17 assists. He scored in the final of Euro 2020 for England.

