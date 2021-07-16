10 most valuable football players in the world - July 2021

Football is over for the season, and fans and players are now taking a break before another hectic season begins in a month.

The transfer market is yet to hit peak madness, with the waters still calm. There have been a few big-money moves so far, but the market has been dominated by clubs doing smart business and not taking any big risks.

It is unlikely that too many big names will switch clubs this summer. Even the biggest clubs in the world are wary of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on their finances. Consequently, they will think twice before splurging extravagant amounts of money on a star name.

The value of such big-names will only increase as time goes on. Here, we look at the 10 most valuable footballer players in the world, as per Transfermarkt.

#10 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) | €90 million

Despite a disappointing Euro 2020, Bruno Fernandes remains one of the best midfielders in world football.

The Portugal international has been a pivotal part of Manchester United's first XI since joining the club from Sporting CP in January 2020. Fernandes made 35 Premier League starts last season, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists from midfield.

We win together and we lose together, when someone fails we all fail, when someone scores we all score, when someone does a save we all save... Always UNITED #mufc pic.twitter.com/vY2MapUVmw — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) May 28, 2021

Fernandes' style of play is based on high risk and high reward. The midfielder often attempts risky forward passes in order to penetrate the opposition defense. The 26-year old's style of play was highly effective last season, but he failed to replicate his club form for Portugal at Euro 2020. Fernandes drew plenty of criticism for his performances this summer and will look to reply in kind during the club season.

#9 Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) | €90 million

Unlike Bruno Fernandes, Frenkie de Jong was one of the better midfielders in Euro 2020 before his country got eliminated.

De Jong was at the hub of much of the Netherlands' attacking play at the tournament. His ability to dribble in congested midfield areas has worked wonders for both club and country. The midfielder enjoyed a good 2020/21 season with Barcelona as well. He made 35 La Liga starts, scoring three goals and providing four assists, while also winning the Copa del Rey.

The 24-year old is an intelligent operator and has been schooled in the Ajax style of play. De Jong has the potential to become one of the best midfielders in world football.

#8 Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) | €100 million

Neymar Jr.

Arguably for the first time since joining the club, Neymar looks settled and happy at Paris Saint-Germain.

Much of it has to do with his contract extension. Neymar is now a Paris Saint-Germain player until 2025 though the new contract looked unlikely as recently as last year. Perennially linked with a return to Barcelona, Neymar's decision to stay in Paris is an indication of his and the club's ambition.

Neymar during the 2021 Copa América:



◉ =Most chances created

◉ Most Big Chances created

◉ Most take-ons completed

◉ Most fouls won



Usually the only player that gets anywhere near Lionel Messi. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Azt7oVr7mD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 14, 2021

Paris Saint-Germain were disappointing last season and finished second in the league. Neymar made 15 starts in Ligue 1, scoring nine goals and providing five assists. He then led Brazil to the final of the 2021 Copa America this summer, where they were beaten by Lionel Messi's Argentina.

