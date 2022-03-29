5 best backup right-backs in Europe (2022)

From Dani Alves to Trent Alexander-Arnold, right-backs have long been acting as the backbone of successful teams. With a capable full-back at their disposal, managers can strike the perfect balance between attack and defense.

They can use their high-flying defenders to overload the opposition midfield or use them as an additional attacking outlet. Without competent full-backs, it is rather difficult to overpower and outsmart modern-day European teams.

Today, however, we are not focusing on the best right-backs in the business. We will instead take a look at their capable deputies, players who probably would’ve played more frequently had it not been for the first-choice stars.

Now without further ado, let’s take a quick look at the five most capable backup right-backs on European soil right now:

#5 Mattia De Sciglio - Juventus

Torino FC v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus currently have three players who can man the right flank. They have Juan Cuadrado, Danilo, and Mattia De Sciglio, all of whom are capable right-backs in their own right.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri has used Cuadrado in a more advanced role and given Danilo the right-back position. De Sciglio, unfortunately, has had to play second fiddle to the Brazilian.

Ihab 🔰 @Stats_Props New meeting will be scheduled between



3-years-contract extension until 2025 is at final stage (€2 million/year).



[@NicoSchira] New meeting will be scheduled between #Juventus and Di Sciglio's agents in the upcoming days.3-years-contract extension until 2025 is at final stage (€2 million/year). 🚨 New meeting will be scheduled between #Juventus and Di Sciglio's agents in the upcoming days. 🇮🇹3-years-contract extension until 2025 is at final stage (€2 million/year). ⚪⚫[@NicoSchira]

De Sciglio, 29, has featured in 16 Serie A games this season, starting only 10 of them. When used alongside Danilo, the Italian has often been pushed to the opposite flank.

Impressively, that has not stopped him from helping his team. In the 2021-22 Serie A campaign, the he has pitched in with a goal and a couple of assists, despite playing only 882 minutes across 16 games.

#4 Diogo Dalot - Manchester United

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Manchester United have struggled a great deal in the Premier League and other competitions this season. The Red Devils have lost key matches, looking mediocre more often than not, and, as a result, are set to have their fifth consecutive trophyless campaign.

While most of their key players have underperformed this season, first-choice right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is no exception. The 24-year-old often leaves acres of space for opposition attackers to exploit and rarely contributes with adventurous attacking play.

WHF!🇾🇪 @UtdWesleyy I can’t help but think of people like Diogo Dalot. Did he go away on international duty and moan publicly during an extremely difficult patch within his career?



No he didn’t, he worked tirelessly on his conditioning as well as his game, took his chance and hasn’t looked back. I can’t help but think of people like Diogo Dalot. Did he go away on international duty and moan publicly during an extremely difficult patch within his career?No he didn’t, he worked tirelessly on his conditioning as well as his game, took his chance and hasn’t looked back.

Wan-Bissak’s deputy Diogo Dalot, who enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Milan last season, has the quality to give him a run for his money.

Unfortunately, the Portuguese international has not quite managed to impress interim manager Ralf Rangnick with his work.

Dalot has only started 11 Premier League games for the Red Devils in the 2021-22 campaign, which is hardly satisfactory for the 23-year-old.

In total, he has made 22 appearances across competitions this season, with no assists or goals to show for his efforts.

#3 Colin Dagba - Paris Saint-Germain

AFTV @AFTVMedia



Could he add some competition in the defence?



#Dagba #Arsenal #PSG Arsenal are one of several clubs eyeing a summer move for Colin Dagba, according to @footmercato Could he add some competition in the defence? Arsenal are one of several clubs eyeing a summer move for Colin Dagba, according to @footmercato!Could he add some competition in the defence? 💪#Dagba #Arsenal #PSG https://t.co/98hOBc7fwA

Colin Dagba is arguably the only player on this list who has no chance of replacing his team’s first-choice option any time soon.

Paris Saint-Germain's summer signing Achraf Hakimi is one of the best right-backs in the world, and has successfully justified his €66.5million price tag.

The former Real Madrid and Inter Milan man is freakishly quick, works tirelessly, and is a menace going forward. It is hardly a surprise that the Morocco international has fit in effortlessly at PSG.

Dagba, meanwhile, is a versatile defender who spent two years at PSG's academy before making his first-team debut in 2018. He, too, could impress going forward and is notably composed at the back.

However, the 23-year-old has not shown the verve to give Hakimi a run for his money. To play regularly, Dagba might have to move to another club; preferably where the competition is not as fierce as it is at the Parc des Princes.

Arsenal are interested in Dagba (as per Foot Mercato), who has played just 380 minutes of football across six games in all competitions this season.

#2 Cedric Soares - Arsenal

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have emerged as the front-runners to clinch the fourth spot in the Premier League this season. The former Manchester City assistant coach has banded his players together, making sure everyone is prepared to fire on all cylinders when called upon.

The rise of second-choice right-back Cedric Soares is a shining result of the mentality Arteta has instilled at Arsenal.

Soares, who was part of the Gunners’ lackluster back-line when they conceded five goals against Manchester City on matchday two, has become a dependable deputy.

After losing his place to summer signing Takehiro Tomiyasu on matchday 4, Soares spent 17 of the next 18 games on the sidelines. But the Portuguese has found his way back into the team following Tomiyasu’s niggling calf injury and has not looked back since.

With Tomiyasu nearing his return, the decision will be on Arteta to pick his right-back for the remainder of the campaign. But one thing is for certain, the Arsenal boss simply cannot go wrong with either full-back.

Former Southampton star Soares has made 16 appearances in all competitions this season, chipping in with two assists.

#1 Sergino Dest - Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Galatasaray: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Rising through Ajax’s renowned youth system, Sergino Dest made his first-team debut for the Dutch giants in August 2019. The young right-back impressed everyone at the club with his stupendous work rate and balanced approach, ending his debut campaign with 35 appearances across competitions.

Convinced by his impressive performances, Barcelona snapped him up for a €21million fee in 2020.

Unfortunately for the right-back, he failed to hit the ground running at the Camp Nou, often looking hesitant and clueless on the right flank. In his debut season for Barcelona, Dest started only 23 La Liga games, registering two goals and an assist.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



The rising star looks back at his journey that's taken him to one of Europe's biggest clubs as well as the USMNT: He's only 21 years old, but @sergino_dest has already made history, becoming the first U.S. International to sign and play for Barcelona.The rising star looks back at his journey that's taken him to one of Europe's biggest clubs as well as the USMNT: He's only 21 years old, but @sergino_dest has already made history, becoming the first U.S. International to sign and play for Barcelona.The rising star looks back at his journey that's taken him to one of Europe's biggest clubs as well as the USMNT: https://t.co/hmmOgRismB

This season, the USA international has played more but often as a left-back or even a right-winger. Dani Alves' return has made life even more difficult for the young full-back, as the veteran seems to have become an automatic first choice under Xavi.

The Brazilian has started five of seven eligible games as a right-back since re-joining the Camp Nou outfit in January.

Dest, on the other hand, has only started seven games in his preferred right-back position since the start of the season.

He has made 27 appearances across competitions in the current campaign, registering three assists.

Edited by Samya Majumdar