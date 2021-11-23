5 best Ballon d’Or nominees who are not on the Best FIFA Men's Player shortlist

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual prize in football while the Best FIFA Men's Player Award comes a close second. We'll see which players walk home with the honours pretty soon.

The Ballon d'Or and Best FIFA Men's Player Awards use different voting systems

There is a slight difference in the way both awards are decided. The Ballon d'Or winner is chosen on the basis of an aggregate of votes from journalists, national team captains and coaches.

Meanwhile, the Best FIFA Men's Player Award is given on the basis of a different voting system. Voters are grouped into four categories: National Team coaches, National Team captains, Media representatives from each country, and fans from across the world all have 25% vote share each.

The Ballon d'Or is awarded by French news magazine France Football. They had released a 30-man shortlist in early October. FIFA have announced a 11-man shortlist for the Best FIFA Men's Player Award which goes as follows:

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski, Kevin De Bruyne, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best Ballon d’Or Nominees who are not on the Best FIFA Men's Player shortlist.

#5 Luis Suarez (Uruguay/Atletico Madrid)

Luis Suarez is a Ballon d'Or nominee but not he has not made the Best FIFA Men's Player Award shortlist

Luis Suarez being unceremoniously shown the exit door at Barcelona was one of the biggest stories of the summer of 2020. The Uruguayan was left heartbroken but managed to cop a move to Barcelona's title rivals Atletico Madrid.

Suarez hit the ground running at the Wanda Metropolitano and proved to the world that he is an elite striker despite being on the wrong side of 30. The Uruguayan international was Atletico Madrid's top scorer as they pipped Real Madrid and Barcelona to the La Liga title.

Suarez scored 21 goals and provided three assists in 32 appearances in La Liga. His getting revenge on Barcelona for the poor treatment meted out to him inspite of all his contributions was one of the highlights of the 2020-21 season.

If he had been a little more prolific or even won another trophy, Suarez would have definitely made the Best FIFA Men's Player shortlist.

Squawka Football @Squawka Luis Suárez has scored 15+ league goals in each of the last nine seasons:



✓ 2012-13: 23

✓ 2013-14: 31

✓ 2014-15: 16

✓ 2015-16: 40 (!)

✓ 2016-17: 29

✓ 2017-18: 25

✓ 2018-19: 21

✓ 2019-20: 16

✓ 2020-21: 15+



Just 17 games needed in an Atleti shirt. 🔥 Luis Suárez has scored 15+ league goals in each of the last nine seasons:✓ 2012-13: 23✓ 2013-14: 31✓ 2014-15: 16✓ 2015-16: 40 (!)✓ 2016-17: 29✓ 2017-18: 25✓ 2018-19: 21✓ 2019-20: 16✓ 2020-21: 15+Just 17 games needed in an Atleti shirt. 🔥 https://t.co/OrV12uU2Yq

#4 Lautaro Martinez (Argentina/Inter Milan)

Lautaro Martinez stopped short of cracking the Best FIFA Men's Player Award shortlist

Lautaro Martinez has become Argentina's first-choice striker in recent times. The Inter Milan frontman is a technically adept forward whose movement, dribbling and physicality are simply exemplary.

Martinez struck up a wonderful strike partnership with Romelu Lukaku at Inter Milan and it proved to be crucial to their winning the Serie A title after 11 years. He scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions for the Nerazzurri in the 2020-21 season.

The 24-year-old then scored three goals in six appearances for Argentina as they won the 2021 Copa America in the summer. Martinez is undoubtedly one of the best u25 strikers in the game right now. If he had scored more goals, he would have definitely had a place in the FIFA Best Men's Player shortlist.

La UEFA @UEFAcom_it



⚽🤔 Quanti gol per Romelu Lukaku e Lautaro Martínez con l' 🖤💙 𝙇𝙐 - 𝙇𝘼 🤩⚽🤔 Quanti gol per Romelu Lukaku e Lautaro Martínez con l' @Inter nell'edizione 2020/21 della #UCL 🖤💙 𝙇𝙐 - 𝙇𝘼 🤩⚽🤔 Quanti gol per Romelu Lukaku e Lautaro Martínez con l'@Inter nell'edizione 2020/21 della #UCL? https://t.co/2xG1Arlf9f

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith