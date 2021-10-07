5 best Belgian players in the world right now (2021)

Belgium currently occupy the number 1 position in the FIFA Men's Football Rankings. They have maintained their place at the top for more than two years now. The Belgian international team is filled to the brim with talented players and the current side has earned the right to be called the 'Golden Generation'.

But for all the talent and their ability to outperform the best sides in the world, the Belgian Red Devils are yet to win a major trophy. They had a deep run in the 2018 FIFA World Cup where they were eliminated in the semi-finals by eventual champions France.

Belgium looked strong at Euro 2020 this past summer as well. However, they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Italy, who also went on to win the continental competition. But there's no doubting the fact that this Belgium side is one of the strongest teams in the world.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best Belgian players in the world right now.

#5 Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid)

Yannick Carrasco baffled everyone in 2018 when he decided to move to Chinese Super League club Dalian Professional in 2018. He seemed to be at the peak of his powers and it just felt like a poor decision to make.

Fortunately for Carrasco, he was able to engineer a way back to his former club Atletico Madrid on loan in January 2020. The move was made permanent in September later the same year.

Carrasco immediately proved that his levels hadn't dropped and was a standout performer for the Rojiblancos as they won the La Liga title in the 2020-21 season. He scored seven goals and provided 11 assists from 35 appearances across all competitions for Diego Simeone's men last term.

The tricky winger possesses great ball progression ability and usually plays as a wing-back in Belgium's three-at-the-back system.

#4 Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has established himself as one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League over the past couple of seasons. He is gradually becoming an important player for the Belgian national side as well.

After starting out in a holding role early in his career, he was assigned to a more advanced position by then Anderlecht manager Besnik Hasi. Tielemans is known for his versatility, passing and shooting ability.

He scored an absolute screamer from 30-yards out in the FA Cup final against Chelsea last season and that goal turned out to be the winner. Tielemans scored nine goals and provided six assists from central midfield for the Foxes in the 2020-21 season.

