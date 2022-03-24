5 best Belgian players in the world right now based on ratings

Belgium is currently enjoying a golden generation of its footballers. While the nation hasn't been able to win a trophy in recent times, it currently has some genuinely world-class footballers. They're spread across different leagues all over the planet, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne among the best on the planet.

Many Belgian names have performed well for club and country throughout the season. The following five names stand among others by some margin. Based on ratings, these are the five best Belgian footballers in the world.

#5 Wout Faes - 6.82

Faes was impressive at Anderlecht and has contunued his form at Stade-Reims

Belgium has produced several young talents in recent times. One of them is young centre-back Wout Faes, who plies his trade for Stade-Reims in Ligue 1. Faes has played well for Reims, despite the club not having the best defensive record.

He has shown his abilities when he has got a chance. He has been solid defensively at the back and has shown his tackling abilities. When one observes Faes this season, his tactical acumen is well-understandable. His contract runs until 2024, but his performances could earn him offers from bigger clubs in the summer.

Faes is yet to hit his peak, but he has been a regular starter this season for his side. He has made 30 appearances in the current campaign across all tournaments. As a bonus, he has chipped in with three goals to show his ability offensively as well.

#4 Thomas Meunier - 6.88

Meunier has been consistent at Borussia Dortmund

Belgium right-back Thomas Meunier already has a couple of big clubs on his CV. He was a consistent performer for Paris Saint-Germain, but the need for more minutes brought him to Borussia Dortmund in 2020. He has been a steady performer in Germany since arriving.

Meunier's game style portrays his offensive abilities as he joins the attack whenever possible. He can play well in a back four or as a wing-back when there are three central defenders. While he is defensively solid, his proficiency lies in the offensive areas.

Meunier has been consistent under Marco Rose this season and has made 26 appearances across all tournaments. Aside from his defensive work, Meunier has shown his offensive brilliance. His work up the pitch has fetched him two goals and five assists.

#3 Youri Tielemans - 7.00

Tielemans has been great for Leicester

It was clear during his Monaco days that Youri Tielemans possessed world-class abilities. When Leicester City managed to bring him to the Premier League in 2019, many widely believed that the club had managed a coup. While Tielemans' brilliance may not have helped much in winning trophies, he has been a consistent performer for his side.

Tielemans has excellent vision with which he can stitch impressive passes. His passing sense works perfectly in Leicester's counter-attacking system. He is not shy to shoot either and scores worldies from time to time.

While Leicester have played below expectations this season, Tielemans has been excellent. He has already played in 36 games this season and has contributed with seven goals and three assists.

#2 Yannick Ferreira Carrasco - 7.01

Carrasco is now in his second stint at the club

Belgian winger Yannick Ferreira Carrasco has had a strange career graph so far. After an impressive stint with Monaco, he moved to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in 2015. Surprisingly, he moved to China at the peak of his career in 2018 but returned to Atletico soon after in 2020. Since then, he has been a major threat to the opponents.

Carrasco's greatest strength is his ability to run with the ball and get past opponents. He has the strength to whip in crosses or cut inside from more comprehensive positions. His consistency has made him an essential player for Atletico and his national team.

Carrasco has been a regular for his team this season. He has made six assists and scored three goals, but has been one of the better players for his side. This has led to the Belgian getting a steady overall rating for his performances, and he has accumulated 34 appearances across all major tournaments.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne - 7.46

De Bruyne is regarded by many to be the best midfielder of this generation

By some distance, Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been the best Belgian footballer. It's unbelievable when one thinks that aside like Chelsea failed to recognize his talent. However, one's loss has been another's gain as he has been perhaps the best footballer for Manchester City.

There are very few things that De Bruyne can't do as a footballer. His vision is unparalleled, as he can find teammates like no other. He is deadly from set-pieces, which makes him a threat to any goalkeeper. He has a sweet right foot that can shoot effectively from any distance. It's an aggregation of all these reasons as to why De Bruyne is rated so highly by even rival fans.

11 goals and eight assists is what De Bruyne has been able to contribute to the goal this season. Given that this feat has come in 33 appearances, it's average by his lofty standards. If Manchester City are to push for the Premier League and Champions League, De Bruyne will have to lead the charge.

