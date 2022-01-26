5 best Brazilian forwards in the world right now (2022)

Brazil has produced some of the greatest footballers of all time. The South American country lives and breathes the beautiful game and is one of the most dominant forces in the history of the sport. Brazilian footballers garnered the attention of the whole world with their unique style of play called 'jinga'.

The world literally translates to 'sway' and it was a nod to the way their players moved on the football pitch. The Brazilian forwards have been some of the most watchable, exciting and entertaining footballers of all time. Their natural flair for the game, style and eye-catching execution have mesmerized football fans for ages now.

Players like Pele, Ronaldo Nazario, Romario, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Jairzinho etc. are world famous footballers from Brazil who made it to the very top. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best Brazilian forwards in the world right now.

#5 Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Manchester City get a lot of praise for being as dominant as they are without having an out-and-out striker. We're not entirely sure we're in agreement with that sentiment because it's not very kind to Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian striker might not be a typical Premier League forward but he has plenty of qualities that cannot be overlooked. The 24-year-old is part of a very deep Manchester City squad but he has still managed to stand out with his contributions this season.

It's difficult to shake Jesus off the ball. His passing and movement inside the final third can be difficult to deal with for opponents. Jesus is also a pretty good finisher and can play down either flank as well.

He has scored six goals and provided nine assists in 25 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City this term.

#4 Antony (Ajax)

AFC Ajax v Borussia Dortmund: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Brazil will go into the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a raft of world-class attacking talents. One of the latest additions to their group of gifted attackers is Ajax youngster Antony. The 21 year old rose through the ranks of Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo FC.

At the age of 18, he made his senior debut for the side. Antony showed plenty of promise but was far from the final product and that's when Ajax decided to swoop in for him. They signed him for a fee in the ballpark of €20 million. Ajax is the best place for a naturally gifted forward like Antony to flourish.

He is a pacy right winger whose dribbling ability is pretty much on par with some of the top Brazilian forwards we have seen in recent times.

The youngster is technically adept as well and his link-up play, passing, crossing and finishing are all quality. This makes him one of the most well-rounded young wingers on the planet.

Antony has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 22 appearances across all competitions for the Dutch club this season.

