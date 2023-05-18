5 best captain options for GW37 in FPL

Fans will be delighted that there is another double gameweek in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in GW37. Manchester City, Manchester United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea will all feature twice in what is the business end of the season.

Players from these teams will be looking to make a big impact to influence their teams' table position. However, these players could also influence your FPL rank with their on-pitch performances if made captains of your virtual teams.

So, without further ado, let's see who can be the best captaincy picks for in FPL fpr GW37:

#1 Erling Haaland - £12.4m

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is the obvious choice for the FPL captain this week. The Manchester City striker has scored a record-breaking 36 Premier League goals this season.

Manchester City play Chelsea (home) and Brighton (away) as they seek to win the league title. If City win against Chelsea, they will be confirmed as champions.

If you are trying to play catch-up in FPL, it may be worth going with someone else. But, it is difficult to see past Haaland as he has two games this week. Many will be backing him to score big points this week.

#2 Bruno Fernandes - £9.4m

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United face Bournemouth (away) and Chelsea (home) in FPL GW37. A popular choice for this DGW would have usually been United winger Marcus Rashford. However, he missed United's last game against Wolverhampton Wanderers with an injury.

If Rashford is still out the best option for United may be Bruno Fernandes. The midfielder has played 90 minutes in every league game since GW15 back on the 6 November.

Fernandes has 14 goal contributions this season in the league and is United's penalty taker. With the Portuguese international likely to play 90 minutes in both games he will be one of United's main goal threats. This makes him a great option for the DGW.

#3 Pervis Estupinan - £4.9m

Pervis Estupinan

Brighton are another side who feature twice in FPL GW37. They face Southampton (home) and Manchester City (home). Brighton have been rotating their attacking options with players like Danny Welbeck, Evan Ferguson, Julio Enciso and Facundo Buonanotte all featuring.

Therfore it makes it difficult to pick a reliable Brighton midfielder or attacker. Alexis Mac Allister and Kaoru Mitoma seem to be first choice but have failed to pick up consistent attacking returns.

Pervis Estupinan could be a different option as he can pick up both clean sheet points and attacking returns. Brighton have had three clean sheets in their last four games and Estupinan has got himself a goal and two assists in that period. Including a 17 point game against Arsenal.

He is very likely to start both games and could pick up some big points over the two games.

#4 Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan (middle)

Ilkay Gundogan is making it very hard for FPL managers to ignore him. The City midfielder has started each of the last two league games and has scored four goals and assisted one, picking up 13 and 19 points respectively.

With in-form City playing twice it is a gameweek where many will expect City players to pick up big points. However, with Pep Guardiola liking to rotate it is about picking the players who are likely to play in both games.

Gundogan in his current form is unlikely to be dropped and if he continues the way he is he could score huge over the two games.

#5 Callum Wilson - £7.1m

Callum Wilson

Callum Wilson is the only player without a DGW that features. This is due to the red hot form the English striker is currently in. He has scored seven goals in his last five league appearences and is bound to come good as an FPL captain.

Newcastle play Leicester City (home) in GW37. Leicester have kept just six clean sheets in the league this season; the third least clean sheets in the league. Wilson continues to play through the middle as a striker for Newcastle United and his role of penalty taker is another big positive. This was seen in Newcastle's 2-2 draw with Leeds United where Wilson scored two penalties.

