5 best centre-backs of 2023

Gone are the days when centre-backs were primarily valued for their sheer physicality and ability to outmuscle attackers. In the modern game, the role of a centre-back has transcended the traditional stereotype of a defensive powerhouse.

There is a renewed focus on their technical proficiency, ball-playing ability as well as their tactical understanding of the game.

Operating as vital cogs in the build-up, modern centre-backs are expected to initiate attacks from the back, showcasing adept ball control, precise passing, and a keen understanding of positional play.

This evolution reflects the changing dynamics of the game. These days, centre-backs are not only responsible for defensive solidity but also contribute significantly to the fluidity and creativity of their team's overall play.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best centre-backs of 2023.

#5 Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands/Liverpool)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Virgil van Dijk suffered a dip in form in the first half of the 2022-23 season. At the time, it was suspected that the Dutchman, who had crossed over to his 30s, was starting to decline. But he has enjoyed a welcome return to form this year although he is a little more susceptible to inconsistency than he was earlier in his career.

Van Dijk is a physical specimen and can match most attackers for speed. He is also a very tall player who is dominant at aerial duels. The 32-year-old is also one of the most technically gifted centre-backs on the planet.

The Liverpool man excels at playing line-breaking passes and often initiates attacks for his side by playing quick progressive passes into the attacking spaces. Van Dijk is inarguably one of the finest centre-backs of the modern era.

#4 William Saliba (France/Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Arsenal's capitulation in the 2022-23 Premier League race was brought about by a variety of factors, chief of which was William Saliba getting sidelined with a back injury at the business end of the season.

The Frenchman had, up until then, been a beacon of defensive excellence and had helped lend a remarkable amount of defensive solidity to his team. Alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, Saliba has formed one of the most dependable defensive duos in the English top flight.

The 22-year-old showcases a level of composure and maturity on the ball that belies his age. He is also a very athletic and mobile centre-back who can put in a strong tackle.

#3 David Alaba (Austria/Real Madrid)

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports

David Alaba is one of the most versatile footballers of his generation. Having first made a name for himself on the big stage as a left-back for Bayern Munich, Alaba has also showcased his ability to play as a winger or in a creative midfield role for Austria.

In his final years at Bayern Munich, Alaba transitioned into a centre-back and is currently a very crucial part of Real Madrid's backline. The 31-year-old's ball progression and passing ability are top-tier. His passing range is quite remarkable for a centre-back.

Having worked for some of the finest coaches in the world of football, he also possesses a great tactical understanding of the game

#2 Ruben Dias (Portugal/Manchester City)

Manchester City v BSC Young Boys: Group G - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Ruben Dias has been a huge hit at Manchester City and his impact is rooted in a blend of unyielding defensive solidity and a mature footballing intellect. At the heart of the City defence, Dias exudes confidence and composure and reads the game with a sagacity at par with the elite.

His astute positioning, timely interceptions and fearless challenges help him thwart opposition attacks with ease. What truly sets Dias apart is his ability to organize and command the backline and he has instilled a sense of defensive cohesion that has been instrumental in City's successes.

Dias was a vital cog for City as they won the continental treble last season.

#1 Kim Min-jae (South Korea/Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

Kim Min-jae was a standout performer for Napoli as they won their first Serie A title in 33 years in the 2022-23 season. Beyond his sheer physicality, Kim has also showcased his composure and technical qualities and is now widely viewed as one of the best centre-backs in the game.

He joined Bayern Munich this summer and has already become an undroppable member of the starting lineup, contributing at a high level consistently. Kim also excels at marshalling his backline and has shown leadership qualities that his teams have benefitted greatly from.

