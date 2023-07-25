5 best centre-backs in world football at the moment

In the modern game, centre-backs play a multifaceted and vital role. Centre-backs were traditionally viewed as defensive stalwarts and their responsibilities have now evolved to more than just thwarting opposition attacks.

Centre-backs are now expected to be good with the ball at their feet and also possess the ability to make intelligent decisions whilst in possession. They are now tasked with helping their teams out with initiating build-up play from the back and effectively transitioning the team from defence to attack.

Their positional sense, spatial awareness and reading of the game enable them to intercept passes and snuff out dangerous opportunities. Furthermore, centre-backs often as act leads on the pitch, organizing the defensive line and rallying the troops.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best centre-backs in world football at the moment.

#5 Sven Botman (Newcastle United)

Newcastle United v Leicester City - Premier League

Newcastle United had the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season. That is, in no short part, thanks to the contributions of their centre-back duo of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar. Signed from Lille in the summer of 2022, Botman has proved to be an absolute revelation.

He made 36 Premier League appearances in the 2022-23 season, helping the Toons keep 11 clean sheets in the process. The tall and physically imposing Botman is a fearless defender who is quick and strong when it comes to tackling.

Among defenders who made at least 35 appearances in the English top flight last season, the Dutch centre-back was dribbled past the fewest times (six).

#4 William Saliba (Arsenal)

Sporting CP v Arsenal FC: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

William Saliba was immense at the heart of defence for Arsenal. The 22-year-old, who spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Marseille, returned to the Emirates last summer and immediately nailed down a starting berth in Mikel Arteta's team.

He is renowned for his game intelligence which enables him to make sharp interceptions. Saliba is also a physically dominant footballer whose tackling and ability to jostle opponents are top-notch.

Additionally, the Frenchman is also extremely press-resistant and his skills on the ball have helped Arsenal extensively in adopting an expansive brand of football.

#3 David Alaba (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Manchester City FC: Semi-Final First Leg - UEFA Champions League

David Alaba is renowned for his exceptional versatility and technical ability. Despite primarily being a left-back during the early stages of his career, he transitioned into the role of a centre-back with remarkable ease.

The Austrian icon's reading of the game, combined with his agility and speed, allows him to anticipate and neutralize threats effectively. Additionally, he is excellent at playing out from the back by virtue of his accurate passing.

Alaba is also quite good at set-pieces and can strike the ball accurately from range. He has proved to be a great asset to Real Madrid since joining the club n the summer of 2021.

#2 Kim Min-jae (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern Muenchen Unveil New Singing Kim Min-jae

While much of the praise for Napoli's Serie A title win goes to Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, it'd be criminal to overlook the contributions of Kim Min-jae. The South Korean centre-back was in sensational form for the Partenopei last term and they will miss him dearly next season.

Kim Min-jae was named the Serie A Defender of the Season. The 26-year-old has now joined Bayern Munich and is expected to play a key role for them next season.

A well-rounded modern-day centre-back, Kim is not only good at thwarting attacks by making timely interceptions, tackles and winning aerial duels, but he is also a great passer of the ball.

#1 Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23

Ruben Dias has cemented his status as one of the best centre-backs of his generation through a display of outstanding defensive attributes and leadership qualities. This is now beyond doubt particularly after he played a crucial role in Manchester City's continental treble triumph last season.

The Portuguese centre-back's immaculate positioning, impeccably timed tackles and dominance in aerial duels make him a difficult opponent to come up against for attackers. He does a great job of commanding his backline and his ball-playing skills are top-tier as well.

With a well-rounded skillset and a towering presence, Dias has become an invaluable asset to both club and country in recent years.