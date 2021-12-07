5 best clubs in Europe right now - December 2021

Since August, every football club have been trying to improve upon their last season's showings. There have been management changes and big-money transfers, all to end the year of 2021 on a high and begin 2022 with renewed optimism.

Today, we’ll take a closer look at some footballing powerhouses that have impressed millions with their hard work and ingenuity over the last four months. Without further ado, let’s check out the five best teams in Europe right now.

Special mention - Paris Saint-Germain: Lionel Messi’s side still sit comfortably at the top of the Ligue 1 table, but have hit a bit of a rough patch lately. The Parisians have only won one of their last three fixtures and were bested by Manchester City in their last Champions League clash.

#5 Real Madrid

Since taking charge of Real Madrid at the start of the season, Carlo Ancelotti has turned the club into a capable goalscoring unit. Madrid have banked on the genius of Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema to climb to the top of La Liga, opening up an eight-point advantage.

They have also been quite prolific in the Champions League, winning four of their five group stage fixtures. Los Blancos only need a draw in their final Group D fixture against Inter Milan to seal top spot.

Real Madrid emerged victorious in the season’s first El Clasico at the Camp Nou. David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez hit the back of the net to put Real Madrid 2-0 up against Barcelona. Sergio Aguero got one back for the hosts, but it only served as a consolation goal.

In late November, Real Madrid managed to beat Sevilla, Athletic Club and Real Sociedad in a stretch of six days, pulling further ahead of Barcelona in the La Liga standings.

#4 Chelsea

West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea endured a 3-2 defeat to West Ham United in their last Premier League outing. The defeat cost them their place at the top of the Premier League table, angering many Chelsea supporters.

The Blues were not necessarily poor on the day; it was simply an average day at the office.

Tuchel’s Chelsea are burdened with the responsibility of winning something big this season. So, even the tiniest of slip-ups are blown out of proportion. The Blues still play impressive football, have the chance to top their Champions League group and can finish the year as league leaders.

All they need is a bit of composure and they will be well on their way to another fruitful campaign.

