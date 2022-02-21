5 best clubs in Europe right now - February 2022

Europe is home to some of the best football clubs in the world. Europe's top five leagues, namely the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 are home to the best players on the planet. The standard of football is very high across all these domestic leagues.

The UEFA Champions League is usually dominated and won by teams from Europe's top five leagues. However, the quality across all leagues is not similar. The Premier League is the most unpredictable and competitive of the lot owing to the sheer number of top quality teams present in the English top-flight.

Two of the last three Champions League finals were played between English teams. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are the three stalwarts in La Liga but the Catalans and the Rojiblancos have been nowhere near best this term.

The Bundesliga continues to be dominated by Bayern Munich. Juventus have been knocked off their perch in Serie A with the Milan teams making a return to the top. PSG have had Ligue 1 in a chokehold for several seasons now. But which among these clubs is the best in Europe?

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best clubs in Europe right now.

#5 Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been one of the most dominant teams in the history of the Champions League. They have won the Champions League four times in the last decade alone. But they have mostly come second-best to Barcelona in the league.

However, Real Madrid have done considerably better than their bitter rivals this season. Carlo Ancelotti's men have a six-point lead at the top of the La Liga table after 25 games. Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr., Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois have all been world-class this term.

They conceded a 1-0 loss to PSG at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie last week. Real Madrid are now at risk of facing an unceremonious exit from the competition.

#4 Paris Saint-Germain

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

On paper, Paris Saint-Germain might be the strongest team on the continent. They have Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe leading their attack. PSG also have quality all over the pitch.

Players like Gianluigi Donnarumma, Keylor Navas, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti, Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimi are all world-class. But PSG have not exactly been as dominant this season as they were expected to be this season.

They maintain a 13 point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table. PSG have beaten Real Madrid 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. They are looking to win that ever elusive Champions League trophy and have enough firepower to go on and achieve it this term.

