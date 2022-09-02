5 best deals of transfer deadline day

Yet another exciting summer transfer window has drawn to a close. Plenty of top clubs headed into transfer deadline day with a great deal of intent and the final day of the window was just as exhilarating as the rest of it.

We saw many high-profile players switch clubs on Thursday and several teams look considerably stronger after transfer deadline day. Several drawn-out transfer sagas reached a conclusion and we were met with several surprises as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best deals on transfer deadline day.

#5 Idrissa Gueye - Paris Saint-Germain to Everton

Everton have got off to a terrible start to the 2022-23 Premier League season. They are winless after their first five games and Frank Lampard's side has been found particularly lacking in the midfield department. They desperately needed to add some steel to their midfield before the transfer window closed.

They managed to bring back their former player Idrissa Gana Gueye from Paris Saint-Germain on a deal worth €2.3 million. The Senegal international had agreed personal terms with Everton several weeks ago, as per The Guardian.

However, the termination of his contract with PSG with 12 months remaining on the deal acted as a stumbling block. But Everton eventually closed the deal and also roped in exciting young midfield prospect James Garner from Manchester United.

#4 Marcos Alonso - Chelsea to Barcelona

Marcos Alonso had his contract with Chelsea terminated by mutual consent and joined Barcelona on transfer deadline day. The Spaniard had arrived at Stamford Bridge as a relatively low-profile signing but went on to play a crucial role in their successes in recent seasons.

He won six trophies with Chelsea and will now return to his home country of Spain. Barcelona have been looking to sign Alonso for quite some time now. They have secured his services on a free transfer.

But his deal has definitely helped take a bite out of Barca's asking price for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has now joined the Blues.

#3 Carlos Soler - Valencia to Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain's midfield was their weakest department last season. They had a clear agenda heading into this summer's transfer window and that was to overhaul their midfield. They have done that with aplomb, with Carlos Soler's addition bein the latest in an array of impressive signings.

PSG have offloaded Idrissa Gueye, Julian Draxler, Leandro Paredes and Georginio Wijnaldum this summer. They have roped in Vitinha, Renato Sanches, Fabian Ruiz and Soler.

PSG have signed Soler on a deal worth €18 million. He is a dynamic midfielder capable of playing in multiple positions across midfield. He has also been a standout performer for Valencia in recent seasons.

Soler has scored 36 goals and provided 31 assists in 226 appearances for his childhood club Valencia.

#2 Arthur Melo - Juventus to Liverpool (loan)

Liverpool's injury problems have held them back significantly in the opening stages of the new season. Jurgen Klopp also admitted that his aging midfield needs reinforcements, although it happened rather late in the transfer window.

Jordan Henderson recently joined Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury. Liverpool sprung to action and managed to sign Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo on transfer deadline day.

Liverpool have the option of making the move permanent. As such, it's a low-risk solution as far as the Merseysiders are concerned. Arthur, who has played for Barcelona and Juventus, is a technically brilliant midfielder and was likened to Xavi during his time at the Camp Nou.

However, he is injury prone and that has stifled his development in recent seasons. But he will add creativity and technical astuteness to the Liverpool midfield.

#1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Barcelona to Chelsea

After offloading Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this summer, Chelsea desperately needed to sign a striker. They have signed former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona for a sum in the ballpark of €12 million.

The Gabon international had only joined Barca in January 2022. He scored 13 goals and provided an assist in 24 appearances across all competitions for the Catalans since. However, following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski in the summer, Aubameyang fell down the pecking order at Barcelona.

He has become a Chelsea player now but won't be available for three weeks. He suffered a minor fracture to his jaw as his house was attacked last week.

