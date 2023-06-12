5 best defenders under the age of 28 right now

Having a young, solid defender who still has plenty of time to grow and improve is an invaluable asset for any club. These young defenders bring a unique combination of energy, athleticism, and potential to the table.

They possess the agility and speed to keep up with the modern game's rapid pace and are eager to learn and improve. Their hunger and determination drive them to excel, pushing the boundaries of their abilities.

With their youth on their side, they have ample time to develop and adapt to the demands of the sport, honing their skills and gaining valuable experience along the way.

Their presence not only ensures defensive stability but also offers a promising future for the team, providing a solid foundation upon which long-term success can be built. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best defenders under the age of 28 right now.

#5 Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Achraf Hakimi is a Moroccan professional footballer who plays as a right-back for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Morocco national team. The 24-year-old is known for his pace, dribbling and crossing ability and is regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world.

Hakimi is also a good defender and is capable of tracking back and helping out his central defenders. Hakimi is a versatile player who can also play as a winger or a central midfielder.

He was one of Morocco's standout performers in their historic run to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Hakimi's all-action style is also critical to PSG's game on both sides of the pitch. In 39 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians this season, he scored five goals and provided six assists.

#4 Kim Min-jae (Napoli)

Udinese Calcio v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Kim Min-jae has been a revelation for Napoli since joining the club from Fenerbahçe in the summer of 2022. The South Korean centre-back has quickly established himself as one of the best defenders in Serie A and has been a key part of the team's success this season.

The 26-year-old was named the 'Serie A Defender of the Year' in his debut campaign in the Italian top flight. Kim's performances have earned him praise from pundits and fans alike. He has been compared to some of the best centre-backs in the world, such as Virgil van Dijk and Sergio Ramos.

The 26-year-old's impressive defensive skills and ability to play out from the back make him a valuable asset. Manchester United and Newcastle United are very interested in roping him in this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

#MUFC



Manchester United have Kim Min-jae on their list since October and remains the main target. Release clause, only valid in July as United are in contact with agents; Newcastle are informed too.

#3 Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)

ACF Fiorentina v AC MIlan - Serie A

Theo Hernandez has been tearing it up for AC Milan for quite a few seasons now. He is a constant threat going forward and is also adept at dispensing his defensive duties. The Frenchman packs plenty of pace and stamina and is also gifted in a technical sense and this enables him to shuttle up and down the flank tirelessly.

With his combination of defensive solidity, blistering pace and attacking prowess, Hernandez has emerged as one of the most exciting and well-rounded left-backs in the game today.

In 45 appearances across all competitions for the Rossoneri so far this season, Hernandez has scored four goals and provided five assists. He is one of the best defenders in the world.

#2 Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

Chelsea FC v Real Madrid: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Eder Militao has all the qualities to become a future superstar at Real Madrid. The Brazil international has already impressed everyone with his maturity, calmness and reading of the game. At just 25 years old, Militao has age on his side and is already one of the best centre-backs in the world.

He has formed a solid partnership with David Alaba at the heart of Real Madrid's defence. Militao also doubles up as a solid threat from set-pieces thanks to his aerial ability and scored seven goals across all competitions in the 2022-23 season. That is a very impressive haul for a defender.

Militao is a good passer of the ball and his game intelligence helps him consistently make interceptions and important blocks. In addition to being a very good tackler, he is also very comfortable in possession and is often seen bringing the ball out from the back and spraying timely line-breaking passes.

#1 Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23

Ruben Dias has become a serial winner at Manchester City. The 26-year-old has won the Premier League title in each of his three seasons since joining the Cityzens and was instrumental in their achieving the continental treble this term.

Dias is one of the most well-rounded centre-backs in the world. He epitomizes defensive excellence with his exceptional qualities. His outstanding positioning and reading of the game allow him to anticipate and intercept opposition attacks with precision.

Dias combines physicality and composure, seamlessly winning aerial duels and making crucial tackles while maintaining a calm and collected demeanour. Furthermore, his leadership skills and ability to organize the defence make him an invaluable asset, inspiring confidence and stability among his teammates.

He most recently produced an absolute masterclass of a performance in the Champions League final against Inter Milan. Dias won 100% of his tackles and completed all his take-ons.

The Manchester City defender also topped the charts for most duels and aerial duels won as well as most clearances. The Portugal international was also not dribbled past even once.





◎ 100% tackles made

◎ 100% take-ons completed

◉ Most duels won (10)

◉ Most aerial duels won (6)

◉ Most clearances (5)

◎ 0 x dribbled past

◎ 0 fouls







Rúben Dias' game by numbers vs. Inter:

