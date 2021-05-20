5 best defensive midfielders in the Premier League this season (2020/21)

The Premier League is one of the most physically demanding leagues in the world. The English top-flight's popularity helps it attract some of the best players in world football. While each club will have its own philosophy and style of play, there are certain types of players that a team cannot do without.

Prominent among them is the defensive midfielder. The job of a defensive midfielder is to stop the opposition's forays into their half, regain the ball and help his own team transform from defence to attack. It is a role that demands a lot of strength, awareness and tactical intelligence.

The Premier League houses some world-class defensive midfielders. The English game's fast-paced nature means that these players are often busting their gut to serve their team and are the most hard-working individuals on the football pitch.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League right now.

#5 Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Young Declan Rice has grown in reputation as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. Rice is often deployed as the deepest midfielder in the midfield trio ahead of a three-man defence.

At just 22-years-old, he has a decade or more of football to play and he has already showcased massive improvement over the last couple of years. Rice has led West Ham United's press and he never allows opposition players to spend a lot of time on the ball.

He reads the game well and is adept at snuffing out counter-attacks. In 39 appearances, has won a total of 57 tackles at a success rate of 60% in the Premier League this season. Rice is also a fine passer of the ball and has a pass completion rate of 88%.

The all-action West Ham midfielder has made 59 interceptions and 226 recoveries. Rice also joins in attack and at presses high up the pitch to help the Hammers regain possession in and around the final third. He has whipped in 30 crosses this season at a success rate of 27% which is quite good for a defensive midfielder.

#4 Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

Living up to N'Golo Kante's standards is no mean feat and that's exactly what Wilfred Ndidi has gone on to achieve at Leicester City. Ndidi has been crucial to Leicester City's top four push in both last season and this one.

He is great at breaking up play and winning the ball back. Ndidi is also a tireless worker which allows Brendan Rodgers to surround him with more attacking players. Ndidi has also proven that he is good at contributing in the final third and has provided four assists from 25 appearances in the Premier League this term.

The Nigerian international is one of the best tacklers in the Premier League. He has won a whopping 91 tackles at a success rate of 66% this season. The 24-year-old has made 60 interceptions and 217 recoveries. His tall frame enables him to be a dominant presence in the air and the Leicester City man has won 56 aerial duels this Premier League season.

