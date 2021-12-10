5 best dribblers in the UEFA Champions League group stage this season (2021-22)

The UEFA Champions League is the grandest and the toughest club cup competition in the world. Every competing team tries to introduce an X-Factor, hoping to pull ahead of their contemporaries.

Ruthless goalscorers are excellent to have, of course, but we believe dribblers can turn out to be even more disruptive against well-organized teams. They do not adhere to a blueprint, they simply progress through the thirds banking on their pace and unmatched ball control.

Today, we will take a look at five dribblers who are already keeping the defenders on their toes in Europe. Here are the five dribblers who left us impressed in the UEFA Champions League group stage this season.

#5 Antony - Ajax

AFC Ajax v Borussia Dortmund: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Four-time UEFA Champions League winners Ajax have always produced eye-catching football in the competition. Yes, they have not won the coveted title since 1995, but the intention has always been there.

Ajax’s young brigade look determined to end the drought and have started their European campaign strongly this season.

Bagging six wins in as many UEFA Champions League group-stage matches, Ajax have become the third team of the campaign after Liverpool and Bayern Munich to attain a 100 per cent record.

Sebastien Haller, who has 10 UEFA Champions League goals to his name this season, is getting all the attention, and deservedly so. However, we should not deprive right-winger Antony of the recognition he deserves.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



#UCL 🇧🇷 Antony has now directly been involved in 7 goals in 5 Champions League games for Ajax this season (2 goals, 5 assists) 🔥 🇧🇷 Antony has now directly been involved in 7 goals in 5 Champions League games for Ajax this season (2 goals, 5 assists) 🔥#UCL https://t.co/wSJzY1mbjA

The 21-year-old has been superb down the right-hand channel for Ajax in the UEFA Champions League this season. He brings a deadly combination of pressing, game-reading, pace and ball control to the mix, which is generally too much for the opposition to handle.

Antony completed 20 dribbles in six UEFA Champions League group-stage games this season. He also registered five assists in that six-game spell, with three of them coming against Borussia Dortmund on matchday four.

#4 Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

AC Milan v Liverpool FC: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Mohamed Salah is arguably the best player in the world right now. The right-winger’s turning everything he touches to gold and Liverpool fans are doing all they can to make the player feel appreciated.

With 13 goals, Salah is Premier League’s leading scorer right now, and unsurprisingly, he’s carried over his form to the UEFA Champions League as well.

Salah, who has his eyes set on the Ballon d’Or, has been unplayable in Europe's premier club competition this season. With 23 dribbles to his name in six group stage matches, Salah has emerged as one of the best dribblers in Europe.

Most importantly, his dribbles have led to goals and goal-scoring opportunities, ensuring Liverpool stay on the front foot in the UEFA Champions League.

Having scored seven goals in the UEFA Champions League group stage this season, Salah is poised to add a few more in the knockout rounds.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar