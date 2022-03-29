5 best Dutch players in the world right now based on ratings

The Netherlands may not have much success when it comes to international trophies. However, the nation has given some of its most gifted footballers. The country is also accredited for changing the way modern football is played, and the Eredivisie is a hotbed of talent.

Dutch footballers are always in high demand, and they're spread worldwide. The next five names are all having fantastic seasons at their respective clubs. Based on their current ratings, they're the best Dutch footballers, which is no mean feat.

#5 Oussama Idrissi - 6.98

Oussama Idrissi is eligible to represent Morocco

Dutch winger Oussama Idrissi finding a spot on this list is a bit of a perplexing one. Unlike the other four names, Idrissi hasn't received many minutes for his side, and he has been chiefly used as a substitute. He is officially on the books of Sevilla but has been lent to relegation-threatened Cadiz.

Idrissi has barely played enough this season but has shown his abilities in limited time. Like all Dutch footballers, he has good technical ability and can carry the ball well. He is best suited to the LW position, but Sevilla being stacked in that department hasn't helped him much.

Idrissi has made only 11 appearances this season, chiefly as a substitute. His one goal and two assists are essentially due to his limited time on the field. However, Idrissi has started the last three games for Cadiz and has been involved in a couple of goals.

#4 Frenkie De Jong - 7.01

Frenkie has been great since his early days

The Ajax side in the mid-2010s had several talented footballers. However, it gets no bigger than midfielder Frenkie De Jong, who was acquired for a breathtaking amount by Barcelona. Given his age and abilities, many in Camp Nou believe that he is a part of the future at the Catalan side. De Jong has been consistent and played well, but some feel that the player can do more.

De Jong is a graduate of the Ajax academy and is technically brilliant. He excels as a CDM, and his ability to close down opponents is second to none. He is yet to enter his peak, which means that De Jong could improve further in the future. He has an excellent passing range, and he can find his teammates with a pass even in the trickiest of situations.

🪄🇳🇱 @FDJChief | Frenkie de Jong vs Denmark



90 minutes

1 assist

4 chances created

92% pass accuracy

100% successful dribbles

100% successful long balls

100% successful ground duels

100% successful aerial duels

9 ball recoveries

1 interception



Like Barcelona itself, De Jong has improved his performance under Xavi. While more is expected, he has still played in 36 games this season. Despite the criticism, De Jong has improved in recent times and has scored four goals and four assists. However, he has played mainly as a CM this season.

#3 Jeremiah St. Juste - 7.03

St. Juste's seasons has been hampered with by injuries

The Bundesliga is traditionally known as an attacker's league due to its attacking brand of football. However, that need not mean that there are no good defenders, and Mainz centre-back Jeremiah St. Juste has played well this season. However, the available sample of his performances is low as St. Juste has suffered massively from his shoulder injuries.

St. Juste is highly mobile as a CB and can move swiftly on the pitch. He uses his speed to close down attackers quickly and start a counter. He was a steady name for Mainz until a shoulder injury knocked him down.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia With a top speed of 36.63 km/h, Mainz defender Jeremiah St. Juste overtook Alphonso Davies (36.51 km/h) to become the fastest player in the Bundesliga since the start of data collection in 2011 [Bild] With a top speed of 36.63 km/h, Mainz defender Jeremiah St. Juste overtook Alphonso Davies (36.51 km/h) to become the fastest player in the Bundesliga since the start of data collection in 2011 [Bild] https://t.co/8MpLja6Iuq

This season, St. Juste has managed just nine appearances and even chipped in with a goal. Unfortunately, his season was cut short by a shoulder injury in October. Despite making a comeback from it, he has been hit with a similar injury, and he will now aim to recover as quickly as possible.

#2 Virgil Van Dijk - 7.20

Van Dijk is a defensive rock

Many consider Dutch CB Virgil Van Dijk to be among the best players on the planet. Since his move from Southampton, Van Dijk has completely transformed the look of Liverpool's defense. Solidification in the defense has led to the side winning the Champions League and the Premier League.

Van Dijk has tremendous defensive abilities that are hardly replicated by anyone else. He has an acute sense of tackling and rarely gets fazed by any opposition dribbles. Moreover, few CBs can distribute the ball as effectively as Van Dijk. His linkup play with Salah and Mane is a recurring factor in Liverpool's triumphs.

Last season was terrible for the Dutchman, who suffered a nasty injury and missed almost the entirety of the season. However, he has made a strong comeback and has already made 38 appearances. Aside from his usual defending levels, Van Dijk has scored three goals and made one assist.

#1 Memphis Depay - 7.21

Depay needs to rediscover his form

Despite excellent performances by Virgil Van Dijk, Memphis Depay pips him to the podium as far as the highest-rated Dutch player is concerned. Despite the club suffering an indifferent start to the season, Memphis has played well for Barcelona.

Many wondered if the flop spell at Manchester United might have affected his growth. Fortunately, that hasn't been the case, and Depay rediscovered himself at Lyon before moving to Camp Nou as a free agent.

Depay started as an LW early on in his career but has since transitioned to the forward position. Depay started the current season brilliantly, but his momentum has gone down. He will look to rediscover his form from the start of the season.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Memphis Depay is one goal away from becoming the third top scorer in the history of the Netherlands national team. Memphis Depay is one goal away from becoming the third top scorer in the history of the Netherlands national team. https://t.co/zcniE9bKS8

Depay has played in 29 games across all competitions. He has scored 10 goals and made an assist. However, fans expect more from him, and if Barcelona want to move up the table, Depay will have to come good.

Edited by Rohit Mishra