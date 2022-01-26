5 best English midfielders in the world right now (2022)

As a country, England have blessed us with many world-class midfielders over the years. From the ever-graceful Sir Bobby Charlton to the maestro of midfield Paul Scholes, the list is filled with generational talents.

In terms of achievements, England’s current crop of midfield stars cannot yet hold a candle to their predecessors. However, that does not mean there is not enough talent on display here. If the midfielders can play collectively and lift each other on the pitch, England can expect a fine run at the 2022 World Cup.

Today, we will take a look at five English footballers who have set the world alight with their expressive midfield play. Here are five English midfielders you ought to keep an eye on in 2022:

#5 James Ward-Prowse - Southampton

Southampton star James Ward-Prowse is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League right now. The Saints academy graduate is a natural central midfielder, but can also play in a more defensive or attacking role if needed.

Despite being a reliable performer for many years, Ward-Prowse only came into the spotlight last season thanks to his brilliant dead-ball skills. Out of his eight Premier League goals, four came directly from free-kicks, which quickly established him as the league’s most esteemed set-piece taker.

The Southampton skipper has managed to score from a couple of free-kicks this season as well. His first came on matchday 17 against Crystal Palace, while the other was in gameweek 22, against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Due to breakneck competition in the national team, Ward-Prowse has only featured for England nine times in his career. However, if he keeps his head down and continues influencing matches for Southampton, Gareth Southgate could be compelled to include him in his squad more often.

#4 Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have a knack for developing world-class players. Central midfielder Jude Bellingham is the latest product to come out of their renowned production line, having joined the club from Birmingham City in 2020.

Bellingham, who will turn 19 in June, is exceptionally mature for his age and brings a sense of balance to his teams.

Bellingham is agile, is a good decision-maker, and loves to push forward whenever possible. The Englishman has featured in 28 games for Dortmund in all competitions, registering four goals and ten assists.

Bellingham, who has already played 10 games under Southgate, is being courted by the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United. If they have their way, the young England star could play in his country’s top division as early as next season.

#3 Phil Foden - Manchester City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is a well-documented perfectionist. He is always on the lookout for players who fit into his system and is quick to discard those who do not. Thankfully, England international Phil Foden falls in the former category.

Foden, who set the Under-17 World Cup alight in India back in 2017, has worked tirelessly to become an integral part of Guardiola’s system. Depending on the system, Foden can play either as a forward or a midfielder.

This season, he has served as a central midfielder, left midfielder, left-winger, and even a forward. He has been brilliant in all of the aforementioned roles for City, pitching in with five goals and four assists in 15 Premier League games.

The 21-year-old’s versatility makes him a real asset to England and we fully expect him to see him in action in Qatar later this year.

#2 Declan Rice - West Ham United

West Ham United have emerged as a wild card in the Premier League's top-four race this season. The Hammers have punched above their weight more often than not, bagging impressive wins over Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Michael Antonio’s form in front of goal has helped their case, but they wouldn’t have been so successful had it not been for Rice’s distribution.

Sitting at the base of West Ham United’s midfield, Rice has been doing everything in his power to preserve his team’s shape during transitions. He has also been excellent at starting attacks from deep and rarely second-guesses himself when trying an outrageous long ball from his own half.

The Englishman also loves to dash down the middle and hit the back of the net when an opportunity presents itself. The immaculate midfielder has scored thrice and provided four assists for the London club this season.

#1 Mason Mount - Chelsea

Chelsea poster boy Mason Mount is arguably the best English midfielder in the world at the moment. Mount, who rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, is capable of turning the game on its head with his immaculate attacking play.

The 23-year-old is a natural attacking midfielder but is not shy of pushing up or dropping down the pitch when necessary. He is an excellent passer of the ball, can split defenses with inch-perfect through balls, and knows how to score in the most crucial moments.

For Chelsea, Mount has been monumental this season, emerging as their leading goal contributor across all competitions.

The academy graduate has seven goals and as many assists to his name and seems determined to take his tally to double figures before the end of the current campaign.

