5 best finishers in world football right now (August 2023)

A player's ability to convert opportunities into goals is a defining skill. The sweet spot of finishing exists somewhere between precision and instinct. It's a delicate art that has been mastered by some of the legends of the game.

Becoming a master at finishing demands impeccable timing, spatial awareness and the ability to keep one's head under pressure. The best finishers in the game can predict the goalkeeper's movements and can also place the shot beyond their reach even if they guess the right way.

Strikers have to be adept at a number of techniques to be a reliable goalscorer. Whether it be lobbing the ball over the goalkeeper or curling a shot into the top corner, a good finisher produces the right kind of strike at the right time.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best finishers in world football right now (August 2023).

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Saudi Arabia Soccer

Despite being 38 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be one of the finest strikers in the game. It should come as no surprise since he is arguably the greatest goalscorer in the history of the sport.

Ronaldo has been tearing it up for Al-Nassr and recently fired them to glory in the Arab Club Champions Cup. He scored six goals in the tournament and won the Golden Boot in the process.

The Portuguese legend's aerial prowess and ability to score goals with either foot make him one of the most well-rounded finishers in the game right now.

#4 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Soccer Germany Preview Bayern

Harry Kane scored 30 goals in the 2022-23 Premier League season. The fact that he did it whilst playing for a lacklustre Tottenham Hotspur side is simply not talked about enough. The Englishman is one of the most dynamic centre-forwards we have seen in recent times.

Kane is one of the most prolific goalscorers in the game and he is capable of finding the back of the net from a variety of positions and angles. Additionally, he is also excellent at dropping deep and getting involved in build-up play thanks to his remarkable playmaking qualities.

Kane joined Bayern Munich this summer and is certain to win several trophies there.

#3 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Soccer Italy Contenders

Victor Osimhen surprised fans and analysts across the world with the sheer improvement he showcased in the 2022-23 season. The Nigerian striker has always shown plenty of potential but it was last term that he truly took his chance to shine by the scruff of its neck.

Osimhen etched his name into Napoli folklore by firing them to glory in Serie A after a gap of 33 years. The 25-year-old's sharp finishing and intelligent movement were key to his goalscoring exploits last season. He has now become one of the most sought-after centre-forwards in the game.

#2 Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Leagues Cup Inter Miami Nashville Soccer

Lionel Messi seems to have transformed Inter Miami's fortunes overnight. He joined the club on July 22 and the club haven't lost a game since (until the day of writing this article).

His 10 goals and one assist in seven Leagues Cup games not only exemplified his elite marksmanship but also helped fire Inter Miami to their first-ever major trophy. Messi's incredible goalscoring record at the highest level of the game speaks volumes about his finishing skills.

He is one of the leading goalscorers of all time with 817 goals to his name, second only to Ronaldo who has 844 to his name.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Britain Soccer Premier League

The winner of the 2023 European Golden Shoe, Erling Haaland has now established himself as arguably the best striker on the planet. The Norwegian striker has proved to be a phenomenal signing for Manchester City since joining them in the summer of 2022.

Haaland scored a whopping 52 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions for City last term and fired them to a continental treble. His athleticism, movement, predatory instincts and ability to find the back of the net whether it be with a toe-poke, volley, lob, curled finish or header makes him a complete number 9.