5 best finishers in world football this season (2022-23)

Finishing is one of the most important aspects of football. It refers to the ability of a player to convert goal-scoring opportunities into actual goals. Having a good finisher on a team can make a huge difference in the outcome of a match.

A good finisher has the ability to score goals even in difficult situations and can turn a game on its head with a single moment of brilliance. Teams with a clinical finisher have a unique advantage as they can create fewer chances and still come out on top.

A good finisher is the X-factor that separates winning teams from the rest. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best finishers in world football this season.

#5 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League

Marcus Rashford the best season of his career at an individual level. He has been Manchester United's main man in attack and after a disappointing outing in the 2021-22 season, he has managed to wind up his critics in emphatic fashion this term.

Rashford is an expert at making runs in behind the defence and it has become a very crucial aspect of his game. His finishing has also improved drastically and the Englishman has produced some stellar finishes from extremely difficult positions this season.

He has undoubtedly been one of the best finishers in the world this term and this is reflected in his numbers. Rashford scored 29 goals and provided 11 assists in 53 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

#4 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players in world football, known for his electrifying pace, dribbling skills and ability to create and score goals. While his spectacular style of play often overshadows his finishing skills, Mbappe's goalscoring ability is nothing short of exceptional.

He has a knack for finding the back of the net with both power and precision, and his composure in front of goal seems to only be getting better. Mbappe's ability to finish with either foot and his clinical approach to scoring makes him a lethal striker.

While his flashy runs and dazzling skills often steal the headlines, it is his finishing skills that make him a true superstar of the game. He is currently the top scorer in Ligue 1 with 26 goals to his name this term.

In 40 appearances across all competitions, the 24-year-old has scored 38 goals and provided nine assists for PSG so far this season.

#3 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Harry Kane has been in fine form for Tottenham Hotspur this season, despite the club's struggles. He has scored 27 goals in 36 Premier League appearances this term.

Kane's goals have been crucial for Tottenham, as they have helped the club to stay in contention for a top-four finish although their chances of accomplishing it has almost entirely dissipated now.

The Englishman's form has been one of the very few bright spots for Tottenham in what has been a testing campaign, and it is a reminder of his quality. He is one of the best strikers in the world, and he is capable of winning matches on his own.

In 47 appearances in all competitions so far this season for Spurs, the 29-year-old has scored 29 goals and provided five assists.

#2 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

SSC Napoli v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Victor Osimhen's name has now been etched into Napoli folklore. The Nigerian marksman's incredible goalscoring form played a huge role in firing Luciano Spalletti's side to the Serie A title this season. Osimhen looks to have come off age and the improvement he has shown this term has been impressive.

His movement has become a lot sharper and his finishing is top-notch. Osimhen also possesses blistering pace and excels at bringing his teammates into play as well.

Osimhen has scored 28 goals and provided five assists in 35 appearances across all competitions for Napoli so far this season.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

Erling Haaland is the best striker on the planet right now by a very huge margin. He has been phenomenal since joining the club last summer. Haaland has already broken the record for most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season.

His increidble goalscoring output has helped Manchester City stay in the hunt for a continental treble. Haaland has scored four Premier League hat-tricks in his debut season in England and that alone ought to show just how incredible his finishing is.

In 47 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season, Haaland has scored 51 goals and provided eight assists.

