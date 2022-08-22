5 best football players wearing number 10 at the moment (2022-23)

The number 10 shirt was always reserved for a team's chief playmaker. The ideal number 10 was a player who possessed a great deal of finesse and game intelligence. He is the architect who constructs play and makes things happen for his side by virtue of his passing range and vision.

But gone are those days and the number 10 jersey is now taken up by players in all kinds of attacking roles. There are plenty of strikers and wingers who don the number 10 jersey these days.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best footballers who currently wear the number 10 kit.

#5 Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

Leroy Sane is one of the best wingers in the world. He is blessed with electric pace and great technical ability. The Germany international enjoyed a great campaign last time around, scoring 14 goals and providing 15 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich.

Sane has got off to a good start to the new campaign as well, scoring two goals and providing one assist in four appearances across all competitions so far. He is a great asset to have on the counter and his decision-making inside the final third is commendable as well.

#4 Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Lautaro Martinez is one of the best young strikers in the world right now. He is a diminutive striker who possesses excellent technique and is more than just a fox-in-the-box. The 25-year-old loves to run at defenders and also excels at linking up with his teammates in the final third.

He has been reunited with his former strike partner Romelu Lukaku this term after the pair played a key role in Inter Milan's Serie A triumph in the 2020-21 season. Martinez wears the number 10 kit for the Nerazzurri and is one of the best to be bestowed that honor in Europe right now.

He scored 25 goals and provided four assists in 49 appearances across all competitions last season.

#3 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers of his generation. The Tottenham Hotspur frontman suffered a slow start to the 2021-22 campaign but kicked into form halfway through the season. He played an influential role in Spurs finishing fourth in the Premier League and qualifying for the Champions League last term.

Kane scored 27 goals and provided 10 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions for Antonio Conte's side last season. He has got off to a good start to the new Premier League campaign, scoring twice in three appearances so far.

Kane is one of the most well-rounded centre-forwards in the game. The Englishman likes to drop deep, collect the ball and drive forward. It is a key part of Spurs' game as he is also blessed with excellent playmaking abilities.

#2 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Luka Modric is a traditional number 10. He is a modern day legend and has played a pivotal part in Real Madrid's five Champions League triumphs in the last nine seasons. He is one of the best central midfielders of all time and beat the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2018.

The Croatia international possesses exquisite technique and is also extremely intelligent. Despite being 36, is a wiry presence in midfield and is always available to put in a defensive shift as well.

But he is at his best when he is pulling strings in midfield, manipulating space and creating chances for his teammates.

#1 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar Jr. is by far the best player currently wearing a number 10 shirt. The Brazilian forward has been unstoppable in the new season. He has already scored seven goals and provided six assists in just four official matches so far this term.

Operating in a more advanced role in the new campaign, Neymar has been in scintillating form. He is at his best when he is taking defenders on, beating them and linking up with his teammates in and around the final third.

Neymar also possesses all the attributes like vision, technique, creativity and a stellar passing range that we've come to associate with number 10s. He seems to be a man on a mission this season and looks absolutely lethal for PSG.

