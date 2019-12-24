5 best football transfer announcements of the decade

Taha Memon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

Transfer announcements have become a big part of the footballing world

Remember the days when transfer announcements used to appear in the front pages of national newspapers and the excitement would drive fans insane for quite a while? Well, the days of newly bought players being revealed normally at their home stadiums, with the announcement being accompanied by a few flyers and a bland presser are gone.

Today, social media plays an important role in keeping fans and clubs engaged, and the latter tries to do everything they can to increase their account's engagement on websites.

Nowadays, the announcement of the transfer is a well thought out affair, which includes low-budget whacky videos or a meme style of presentation which fans love to see. These creative announcements not only engage the supporting fans, but it also creates a name for the account across social media platforms, which leads to more and more people following the account, and in turn, the club.

This decade has been one wherein clubs across the world have used social media to better interact with their fans. As the 2010s draw to a close, we take a look at the best transfer announcements which clubs have made in recent years.

#5 Transfer Tinder - Yeovil Town, 2017

Who said lower division teams cannot join in on the fun? The Yeovil Town Twitter account is one of the most active ones on the social media website, and the team which manages the account sure know what they are doing. In 2017, Yeovil Town FC came up with a very unique transfer announcement video for Oscar Gobern, their latest signing.

The club made use of the dating app Tinder's interface to announce their latest acquisition. Their video consisted of the club swiping through their 'options', which included Lionel Messi and Neymar. The video was very hilarious, and it remains one of the most creative transfer announcements of the past few years.

1 / 5 NEXT