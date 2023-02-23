5 best footballers above the age of 28 right now

The prime years of a football player typically fall between the ages of 24 and 30. During this time, players tend to have the ideal combination of physical and mental attributes to perform at their best on the field.

However, thanks to advancements in sports science, nutrition, and training, footballers are now able to enjoy much longer careers.

With the right care and attention, many players are able to maintain their peak performance well into their 30s, allowing them to continue playing at the highest level for longer periods of time.

This has led to some of the sport's greatest players achieving unprecedented levels of success and longevity in their careers. Some of the best players in the world right now are individuals who are no longer in their conventional 'peak years'.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the best footballers above the age of 28 right now.

#5 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

It's quite awe-inspiring to watch Luka Modric run rings around opponents at the age of 37. He continues to be a tireless presence in the center of the park and it's a joy to watch him orchestrate play from deep for Real Madrid.

Luka Modric is known for his elegant and graceful style of play, which involves a high level of technical skill and ball control. He is equally adept at playing short passes and long balls, making him a versatile player in midfield.

Additionally, Modric's efficiency on the ball is one of his standout qualities, as he consistently boasts high pass completion rates and is able to maintain possession in tight spaces.

The Croatian icon is in excellent form once again and will be one of Real Madrid's chief weapons as they look to navigate the knockout stages of the Champions League.

#4 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Premier League

Harry Kane is one of the finest strikers of his generation. He has been Tottenham Hotspur's main man for years now and has been in excellent form for the Lilywhites again this season.

The 29-year-old is one of the best finishers in the world of football, with an uncanny ability to find the back of the net from a variety of positions and angles.

In addition to his finishing prowess, Kane is also an adept playmaker, often dropping deep to pick up the ball and setting up his teammates with accurate passes and clever through-balls.

In 32 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur so far this season, Kane has scored 19 goals and provided three assists.

#3 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Karim Benzema was in unstoppable form in the 2021-22 season. His individual exploits and heroics propelled Real Madrid to the La Liga and Champions League titles last term. Benzema picked up his first ever Ballon d'Or last year.

He hasn't hit the heights of his 2021-22 campaign this term but he is still super effective in attack for Real Madrid. Benzema is one of the most well-rounded forwards in the game and not only is he a great finisher, but he also possesses the ability to bring his teammates into play effectively.

Benzema has scored 18 goals and provided five assists in 24 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid so far this term.

#2 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Cadiz CF - LaLiga Santander

Robert Lewandowski has been one of the most in-form strikers in the world for several years now. The Polish legend won the European Golden Shoe in the last two seasons. He left Bayern Munich to join Barcelona last summer and has been doing a great job for the Catalans this term.

Lewandowski's prolific goalscoring form has helped the Catalans establish an eight-point lead at the top of the La Liga table. His experience, dynamism and excellent marksmanship makes him one of Barcelona's most important players right now.

In 29 appearances across all competitions for Barca so far this season, Lewandowski has scored 24 goals and provided six assists.

#1 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d'Or a record seven times in his illustrious career. He fired Argentina to World Cup glory last year and has now placed himself as a top contender for a record extending eighth Ballon d'Or.

Messi has been in incredible goalscoring and playmaking form this season. His technical qualities are unmatched. His reading of the game and eye for a pass have earned him plenty of assists this term.

In 27 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season, Messi has scored 16 goals and provided 14 assists.

