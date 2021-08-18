5 best free agents still available this transfer market

With Paris Saint-Germain's incredible transfer window turning heads around Europe, the importance of the free agent market has once again come to the fore.

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma on free transfers this summer. Barcelona have added Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero on free transfers as well. While such quality might not be available anymore, there are still some highly experienced players clubs could make a move for in the days that remain.

On that note, we look at the five best free agents still available in this summer's transfer market.

#5 Franck Ribery

Franck Ribery in action for ACF Fiorentina

One of the best players of the modern generation, Franck Ribery is a free agent after his contract with Fiorentina expired.

The France international is best renowned for his spell with Bayern Munich. Ribery made 425 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga giants, scoring 124 goals and providing 182 assists. During his prime, the winger was renowned for his excellent dribbling ability and overall attacking quality, and should arguably have won the Ballon d'Or in 2013.

And they called them Robbery...😎 pic.twitter.com/P8pfY8nW8Z — Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) July 15, 2021

The 38-year-old had a positive impact in Italy as well. During his two seasons with Fiorentina, Ribery made 51 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists. The veteran winger has been linked with a shock return to Bayern Munich in recent days.

#4 Clement Grenier

Clement Grenier (right) in action for Stade Rennes

Clement Grenier was touted to become one of the best during his youth days, but the midfielder's career has unfortunately been derailed by injuries.

A product of Lyon's famed academy, Grenier enjoyed a good start to his professional career, making consistent appearances for the Ligue 1 giants. However, the France international was soon loaned out to Roma in 2017, where he had minimal impact.

Aujourd’hui c’est ma dernière avec le @staderennais 🔴⚫️

3 années magnifique, une coupe de France et 3 saisons en coupe d’Europe... Un grand MERCI à tous...

Il faut maintenant terminer le travail #toutdonner Gagner pour ne rien regretter 🔥 I LOVE YOU ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xKFqXelksC — Clément GRENIER (@clemgrenier) May 23, 2021

Grenier joined Guingamp in 2018 and moved to Rennes the same year, but struggled to get going. The 30-year old, who was linked with a move to West Bromwich Albion in January 2021, was released by Rennes earlier this summer.

