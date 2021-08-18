Football players might get all the attention from fans and the media, but it is the football managers who actually make a team work.

Management in the sport is not an easy job. Football managers have to be tactically astute as well as good with man-management to handle a squad of 25 or more players. Very few manage to make it to the top level, and even fewer continue to stay at that level for a considerable period of time.

The managers are the first to be accused when something goes wrong with the team. There is no job security in this line of work, but top-flight managers are paid well for what they bring to the table

Here, we look at the 5 highest paid managers in football right now (August 2021).

#5 Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) - €10.5 million per year

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have achieved incredible success under the management of Jurgen Klopp. The German already enjoys legendary status among the club's faithful.

Klopp was regarded as one of the best managers in Germany during his time with Borussia Dortmund, where he won the Bundesliga twice. He also helped the club reach the Champions League final in 2013. Klopp was appointed Liverpool manager in 2015, and has ushered in an era of dominance.

Jurgen Klopp about Liverpool transfers: “You have to make changes, but then there must be room to do it. We don’t want more players. If something happens somewhere, something can happen somewhere else but it makes no sense to add more players”, he told TV2. 🔴 #LFC @AnfieldWatch — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2021

With Liverpool, Klopp has won the Champions League and the Premier League. The 54-year old has also played a pivotal role in shaping Liverpool's exciting squad, which includes world-class players like Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane. Klopp is regarded by many as the best manager in world football.

#4 Fabio Cannavaro (Guangzhou) - €12 million per year

Guangzhou Evergrande manager Fabio Cannavaro

Fabio Cannavaro was arguably the best centre-back in the world during his prime, and is one of the few defenders to have won the Ballon d'Or.

The World Cup winner, who represented clubs like Parma, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid during his playing career, became a manager after his retirement. His first job was with Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande, where he lasted only one year. After stints with Al-Nassr and Tianjin Quanjian, Cannavaro was reappointed as Guangzhou manager in 2017.

Capitano grazie a voi oggi è più bello essere Italiani…..mi raccomando copri la bambina ❤️🇮🇹💪🏻🏆🙌 https://t.co/QLiRIP1ULj — Fabio Cannavaro (@fabiocannavaro) July 12, 2021

The Italian also briefly managed the Chinese national team in 2019. Cannavaro has won the Chinese Super League and the Chinese FA Super Cup with Guangzhou.

