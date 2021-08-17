5 best free-kick takers in the world right now (2021)

The art of taking a free-kick has only been perfected by a select few players. The likes of Roberto Carlos, David Beckham and Juninho Pernambucano were renowned for their world-class free-kicks. These days, there has been a special emphasis on dead-ball prowess, as managers seek to get an advantage.

There are a few players who are capable of executing the perfect free-kick. When the ball goes in, it is a different feeling from a field goal, considering the distance, technique and even the sound of the ball whizzing past the goalkeeper and into the net.

On that note, here is a look at the five best free-kick takers in the game at the moment:

#5 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes was the best midfielder in the Premier League last season, and he has started this season in incredible fashion too.

The 26-year-old is Manchester United's talisman and most important player after arriving in Manchester from Sporting CP in January 2020 for nearly £57 million. Fernandes displayed his talent and ability almost immediately, providing creativity, goals and leadership from midfield.

Fernandes has been sensational in the Premier League. In 81 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United, he has scored 43 goals and provided 25 assists. The technically gifted Fernandes' dead-ball expertise has often come in handy for the Old Trafford outfit.

#4 James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

James Ward-Prowse

Arguably the best free-kick taker in the Premier League, James Ward-Prowse thrives in dead-ball situations.

His world-class deliveries from corners, as well as his excellent free-kick-taking prowess have often been key for Southampton. A one-club man, the England international has made 323 appearances in all competitions for Southampton, scoring 33 goals and providing 41 assists.

🥵 Only two midfielders played every single minute available to them in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign



✅ Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

✅ James Ward-Prowse



🗞️ Tottenham are reportedly competing with Aston Villa for Ward-Prowse's signature



🎸 Trying to get the band back together pic.twitter.com/1hRJ0umUg4 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 13, 2021

Ward-Prowse has been linked with moves to Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur recently. The 26-year-old was also in the run to make England's Euro 2020 squad, due to his unique skill-set, but he missed out.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav