5 best free-kick takers in the world right now

The ball flying into the back of the net directly from a free-kick has to rank up there amongst the most satisfying sights in football. It's an extremely difficult skill to perfect but many iconic players have become masters at it.

Players like Juninho Pernambucano, David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho, Diego Maradona and Zico, to name a few, have all been excellent free-kick takers. Even today, there are plenty of players who are quite reliable when it comes to finding the back of the net from free-kicks.

These players can be the difference makers in tight contests where a side is finding it difficult to break the opposition down. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best free-kick takers in the world right now.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the most technically gifted footballers of the modern era. He is widely regarded as the best attacking midfielder in the world right now. De Bruyne has been Manchester City's main man for a while now and has been Pep Guardiola's most reliable player during his time in England.

The Belgium international has a wonderful passing and shooting range. In addition to being an excellent playmaker, he is also quite adept at finding the back of the net on a regular basis. Over the years, De Bruyne has proven to be quite effective at free kicks.

#4 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar Jr. is one of the most exciting forwards of all time. The Brazilian icon is a nightmare to defend against as he is one of the best dribblers in the game and is as elusive as they come.

The 31-year-old, like many legendary Brazilians in the past, seems to enjoy playing football more than the rest. There's plenty more to Neymar's game than the array of tricks he shows off on a regular basis.

He is one of the most technically proficient footballers around and his passing range, vision and shooting are all exemplary. Neymar is a major threat from set-pieces and is one of the very best in the business when it comes to scoring from them.

#3 Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Kieran Trippier is one of the most well-rounded full-backs in the world. His crossing is top-notch and his defensive work is commendable as well. But it's Trippier's free-kick skills that truly make him stand out.

He is one of the best free-kick takers in the world. All of his last four goals at club level have come from free kicks. The Englishman's delivery from set-pieces is also brilliant and the dynamic right-back is one of Newcastle United's most important players right now.

#2 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi did not start out as a player who's proficent at taking free-kicks. In his early days, he couldn't be bothered. But over the course of the years, Messi has added free kicks to his arsenal and like everything else that he does, the legendary Argentinian has proven to be excellent at it.

Messi has now made a habit of depositing the ball in the top bin from free-kicks. He always goes for precision over power and excels at curling the ball away from the goalkeeper. But that does not mean that Messi's free-kicks find their way into the back of the net at an awkward pace.

They are often struck hard and fast enough to give the very best in the business a run for their money.

#1 James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

James Ward-Prowse is the modern day GOAT when it comes to free-kicks. His expertise from set-pieces goes a long way towards giving an added edge to Southampton's game. Ward-Prowse is a Southampton academy graduate who broke onto the senior team scene in October 2011.

He is an efficient midfielder who has been a consistent performer for the Saints throughout his career. Ward-Prowse is as reliable a free-kick taker as any we've seen in recent times and seeing him set the ball up for a set-piece should be an intimidating sight for any goalkeeper.

Ward-Prowse has scored three direct free kicks just this season, which is as many as he scored last term.

