5 best free transfers in Real Madrid's history excluding Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are renowned for signing galacticos in the transfer market, but they have poached some of the world's best talents over the past few years for moderate transfer fees or on free transfers. The latest addition of Kylian Mbappe has added more spark to the life of Los Blancos' supporters, who witnessed their club being crowned European Champions for a record 15th time.

Mbappe was anticipated to move to the Spanish capital over the past few years but had to clear a few hindrances before finally putting pen to paper with the reigning Champions League winners until 2029. In addition to signing some of the finest talents like Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, and others, Mbappe is a massive addition to their dominance of the continent for years to come.

The Spanish giants finally signed him on a free transfer after years of chasing him. They were also prepared to splash a lucrative sum to lure him to Santiago Bernabeu a couple of years ago. Signing Kylian Mbappe in 2024 seems to be extraordinary business, given the current climate in the transfer market.

In this article, we will look at the five best free transfers that Real Madrid has done in the club's history.

#5 Bernd Schuster

Schuster as Real Madrid's boss in 2007.

Bernd Schuster's incredible bravery to move from FC Barcelona to Real Madrid paid off after being forced out of the squad for an entire season by the former Blaugrana president Josep Nunez. Though Schuster stayed at Santiago Bernabeu for only two years, his highly successful tenure as a player included two La Liga titles, Copa Del Rey, and a Spanish Super Cup, before incredibly shifting his alliance to Atletico Madrid.

The German returned to the club as a manager in 2007, leading them to a La Liga triumph. However, he decided to step down after giving up on aspirations of competing for the league title in December 2008 following a poor start.

#4 Steve McManaman

Steve McManaman after the UCL triumph. Photo courtesy: UEFA Champions League

Steve McManaman, who broke through the youth ranks of Liverpool, was one of the most adored English players during the 90's. The winger spent nine years with his boyhood club before moving to the Spanish giants on a free transfer.

Out of his four-year stay at the club, he was a mainstay in the Los Blancos starting eleven for three consecutive seasons before struggling to find his feet during his fourth season at Santiago Bernabeu. The arrival of David Beckham proved to be the final straw for the winger at Madrid. McManaman played a pivotal part in Real's domestic and European triumphs.

#3 Fernando Morientes

Raul and Morientes. Picture courtesy: UEFA Champions League

On the back of 34 goals over two seasons, Real Madrid poached Real Zaragoza's striker Fernando Morientes on a free transfer in 1997. He formed a devastating partnership with the former skipper Raul at Santiago Bernabeu, scoring 100 goals from 272 games across all competitions.

Morientes will be remembered fondly by the supporters despite knocking Real Madrid out of the Champions League in 2004 when he was away on loan at Monaco. The Spaniard scored two vital goals, enabling the French outfit to progress on away goals to the last four of the competition. He eventually moved to Liverpool permanently upon returning from Monaco.

#2 David Alaba

David Alaba during the 2022 Champions League final.

David Alaba was one amongst many underrated names over the past decade despite making significant contributions to Bayern Munich over a 12-year stay in Germany. The defender's versatile nature and experience at the highest level made life easier for Los Blancos, who convinced the Austrian on a free transfer.

He played an important role in Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League triumph in 2022. Although his injury has dampened the previous campaign, bigger things are expected of the 31-year-old on an individual note in the future.

#1 Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger after the Champions League triumph against Borussia Dortmund.

Arguably, Antonio Rudiger has been the best defender in the world over the past two seasons. The German center-back's five-year tenure at Stamford Bridge was cut short due to Chelsea's financial repercussions, forcing him to assess options during the 2022 summer transfer window.

However, when Real Madrid came calling, he didn't flinch for a second and moved to Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer. Rudiger has made over 100 appearances for the White since signing for the club, leading the club to La Liga and Champions League glory during his second season in Madrid.