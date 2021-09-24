5 best French players in the world right now (2021)

France are the reigning world champions in football. They have been a powerhouse throughout history and the country is rich in football heritage. Even so, the rate at which France has been producing world-class talent has been nothing short of astounding.

Didier Deschamps could field three top teams with the kind of talent he has at his disposal. An unexpected early exit from Euro 2020 would have hurt them but it can't be long before Les Bleus get back to their dominant best.

They are stocked to the brim with extremely gifted players. That is true of all departments. France have some of the best defenders, midfielders and forwards in the world. French players ply their trade all across Europe and there'd be at least one of them among the best players in any of the top European leagues.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best French players in the world right now.

#5 Raphael Varane (Manchester United)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

A Rolls-Royce defender is something that Manchester United have lacked for a very long time. Raphael Varane's arrival has sorted that issue out. The French centre-back is one of the most well-rounded defenders in the world.

He is technically adept and is generally good in all aspects of his game. Varane has won some of the biggest prizes in football. He was a vital cog in the Real Madrid side that won three back-to-back Champions League titles. Varane also played a major role in France's 2018 World Cup triumph.

He is experienced but still has quite a lot of years left in the tank. The 28-year-old's excellent reading of the game, coupled with his decision-making and impressive pace on the pitch, make him a nightmare to go up against.

Haider Rubbani 🇵🇸🇾🇪🎙⚽️ @Haider_Rubbani



I knew he was good, you don’t win 4 Champions Leagues by being only decent.



I didn’t quite realise how elite he was. He’s taken to the PL like a duck to water.



His reading of the game, anticipation & athleticism is world class.



Top 3 CB in the world Raphael Varane ⭐️.I knew he was good, you don’t win 4 Champions Leagues by being only decent.I didn’t quite realise how elite he was. He’s taken to the PL like a duck to water.His reading of the game, anticipation & athleticism is world class.Top 3 CB in the world #MUFC Raphael Varane ⭐️.



I knew he was good, you don’t win 4 Champions Leagues by being only decent.



I didn’t quite realise how elite he was. He’s taken to the PL like a duck to water.



His reading of the game, anticipation & athleticism is world class.



Top 3 CB in the world #MUFC https://t.co/dtT5GezZin

#4 Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been having an excellent year. He was arguably France's best player at Euro 2020, scoring one goal and providing one assist in four appearances. But his influence lies beyond the numbers as he orchestrated play for France with aplomb from deep.

Pogba has played in an advanced position for Manchester United this season. Although he is still occasionally deployed in midfield, the 28-year-old is at his best when he is playing further forward and is given the freedom to roam.

He has registered seven assists in five Premier League games so far this season and seems intent on making a statement this season.

Ron🇵🇹🇫🇷🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Ronnnnn____ Paul Pogba has the most Premier League assists (10) out of any Premier League player in 2021 Paul Pogba has the most Premier League assists (10) out of any Premier League player in 2021 https://t.co/MPXX2my1Po

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith