5 best goal-scoring defenders in the world right now

Scoring goals is not the primary duty of defenders. They are tasked with keeping opposition attackers at bay and quelling any signs of danger before it matures into a crisis. But ultimately, it's the team that scores the most number of goals that wins and it doesn't matter where the goals come from.

So defenders who can contribute in the goal-scoring department are a welcome addition to any side. Centre-backs are usually strong individuals with good aerial ability. This helps them dominate attackers inside their own half. This sort of dominance can help teams assert themselves in the attacking half as well.

Tall and strong defenders can be a real threat from set-pieces. In addition to stocky centre-backs, full-backs and wing-backs who regularly join their team's attack can also contribute at the goalscoring end of things.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best goal-scoring defenders in the world right now.

#5 Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Premier League

The mercurial Chelsea wing-back has a penchant for scoring great goals. His prominence in the Chelsea squad has risen and dipped in recent times. But the Spaniard fits in perfectly in Thomas Tuchel's system.

He loves keeping width on the left flank and bombing forward. Alonso can whip in a lovely cross and is also excellent at set-pieces. The 30-year-old scored a spectacular free-kick to get Chelsea's 2021-22 season underway against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Alonso has scored 25 goals in 168 appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit. Those are pretty solid numbers for a wing-back. It's hard to find wing-backs with an eye for goal and Alonso definitely is one.

#4 Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

The technically proficient Brazilian international has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world. Marquinhos' versatility has astounded fans and pundits alike and he can play in central midfield just as well as he can at the heart of defence.

In 40 appearances across all competitions in the 2020-21 season, the 27-year-old scored six goals. Despite not being a towering presence inside the area, Marquinhos is still a threat from set-pieces.

His strength, leap and timing have all helped him become a defender who can score valuable goals for his side. Marquinhos credits former PSG manager Laurent Blanc and assistant manager Claude Makelele for helping him hone his set-piece attacking ability.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith