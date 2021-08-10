5 best goal-scoring midfielders in the world right now

It's the forwards and strikers who are primarily tasked with finding goals for their side. But goals can come from anywhere and from anyone. All the top European sides that are looking to mount title challenges will have a top striker on their payroll.

In addition to strikers, having midfielders who can bang in goals on a regular basis is a huge bonus for teams. They are usually technically proficient campaigners who are just as good at orchestrating play as they are at finding the back of the net.

We've seen plenty of goalscoring midfielders in Europe but for a brief period, it looked like they were out of vogue. But in recent times, there has been a renewed focus on midfielders with an eye for goal.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best goal-scoring midfielders in the world right now.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne - Belgium/Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best technicians in world football right now. He is arguably the finest midfielder of his generation, with his passing range and shooting ability on par with that of the legends of the game.

De Bruyne has been the driving force behind Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. His ability to pick out passes that other players wouldn't even think of makes him a dangerous player with the ball at his feet.

The 2020-21 season was not exactly De Bruyne's best season in terms of goalscoring. He still managed to score 10 goals and provide 18 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions in the 2020-21 season.

De Bruyne can go hell for leather from anywhere in the final third and is quite accurate with his shooting. He can also shoot with either foot which makes him quite unpredictable once he receives the ball in and around the area.

#4 Marcos Llorente - Spain/Atletico Madrid

Marcos Llorente is one of the most versatile players in Europe's top 5 leagues. Not only can he play anywhere across midfield, he can also play as a winger or a full-back. Llorente underwent a transformation of sorts under Diego Simeone after joining Atletico Madrid from Real Madrid in 2019.

In the 2020-21 season, Llorente scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 45 matches across all competitions for Il Rojiblancos. He is an all-action midfielder whose tireless presence can be a pain to deal with for the opposition.

Having started out as a defensive midfielder, Llorente's ball-winning abilities are quite commendable. He is also pretty good at trapping the ball and getting a shot away and this makes him a player to always keep an eye on in and around the final third.

