5 best goalkeepers above the age of 30

They say goalkeepers are the last line of defense. The saying cannot be more true, especially in the modern game. However, modern-day goalkeepers do not just command their boxes, stop shots and intercept crosses. Most of them are also adept at playing the ball out from the back, kickstarting attacks for their teams.

Many successful teams in club and international football have excellent ball-playing goalkeepers. Liverpool's Alisson Becker, Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer, Manchester City's Ederson and even young Italian custodian Gianluigi Donarumma are some notable examples in this regard.

Nevertheless, there are a lot of successful goalkeepers who aren't necessarily ball-playing custodians, but have fared excellently for their teams over the years. On that note, here's a look at the five best goalkeepers over the age of 30.

#5 Yassine Bounou (Sevilla/Morocco)

Yassine Bounou

Yassine Bounou has been a standout performer for Sevilla since arriving at the club from Girona in the summer of 2019.

The Moroccan international has kept an impressive 35 clean sheets in 63 games in all competitions for the Andalusian club. Bounou played a key role in Sevilla's triumphant Europa League campaign in 2019-20.

He incredibly scored in the La Liga last season, becoming only the second goalkeeper in the last two years to score in the competition.

The 30-year-old, who has made over 20 appearances for Morocco, is renowned for his shot-stopping prowess, particularly impressing against Manchester United in the 2019-20 Europa League semi-final.

With both United and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly interested in his services, it remains to be seen if Bonou will remain at Sevilla next season.

#4 Wojciech Szczesny

Wojciech Szczesny

Wojciech Szczesny has won three Serie A titles in his four-season stay at Juventus, managing to stay as the club's no. 1 even after the legendary Gianluigi Buffon returned in 2019 after a one-season stay at PSG.

The Polish custodian remains one of the top goalkeepers in the game despite enduring an underwhelming league campaign in 2020-21 where Juventus failed in their pursuit of a tenth consecutive Serie A title.

At Euro 2020, Szczesny endured a forgettable campaign, becoming the first custodian to concede an own goal in the competition's history as Poland crashed out in the group stage.

1 - Poland's Wojciech Szczesny is the first goalkeeper to score an own-goal in European Championships history. Oops. #EURO2020 #POL #SVK pic.twitter.com/UKBfO0cTxN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 14, 2021

However, the start of the new season should see the 31-year-old Polish custodian back to his best as Juventus eye a return to winning ways in Serie A.

