5 best left-backs in Europe this season (2021-22)

The 'beautiful game' is constantly evolving and the role of the full-back has also changed in recent times. Different teams employ different strategies and tactics, but full-backs getting more and more involved in attack is a trend we're starting to see a lot of.

The full-backs are tasked with shuttling up and down the wings and have to shoulder attacking and defensive responsibilities. There is no shortage of world-class left-backs in Europe right now.

We've seen several legendary left-backs in recent times. Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Marcelo and Ashley Cole are a few modern day left-backs who have left an indelible mark on the game.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best left-backs in Europe in the ongoing season.

#5 Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is one of the fastest footballers on the planet. The Canadian international is a technically gifted player who is also very inventive and is quite a well-rounded footballer already at the age of 21.

Davies was named the CONCACAF Men's Player of the Year in 2021. The youngster suffered a bout of COVID-19 in January and further tests showed that he developed Myocarditis and was kept out of action until early April.

Davies has done a pretty good job for the Bavarians this term despite his limited involvement. He has provided six assists in 27 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich so far this season. Davies is currently on course to win his fourth successive Bundesliga title.

#4 Jordi Alba (Barcelona)

There has been a lot of talk in recent times about Barcelona's need to replace the aging Jordi Alba. The Spaniard has been a loyal servant to the Catalans for 10 years now.

Despite a dip in form this term, Alba has still managed to do a commendable job for the Catalans going forward. However, his defensive contributions have been a bit sub-par on occasion.

The environment at Barcelona over the past couple of seasons has not exactly been very conducive to growth. Managerial changes and their financial woes have caused the focus to fall away from the pitch. Some players have suffered as a result.

But things seem to be slowly getting better under Xavi Hernandez. Alba has scored two goals and provided 10 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona so far this season. It's worth noting that he is supposedly having an underwhelming campaign.

#3 Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)

Theo Hernandez's bursting runs down the left side are a crucial part of Stefano Pioli's game plan at AC Milan. The Frenchman is a product of Atletico Madrid's youth academy and is quite versatile. In addition to being one of the best left-backs in the world, Hernandez can do a good job at centre-back as well.

Hernandez is an excellent ball progressor and is pretty good at taking defenders on and beating them. He has a dribble success rate of 59.2% and has completed 42 of his attempted 71 dribbles in Serie A this term. He has also won 33 of his 48 attempted tackles.

In 36 appearances across all competitions, Hernandez has scored four goals and provided nine assists for AC Milan so far this season.

#2 Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Andrew Robertson has been a vital cog in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side ever since joining the club in 2017. Klopp relies heavily on his full-backs to provide a great amount of thrust from deep and also to create chances. He couldn't have asked for a better combination than Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson in that respect.

Robertson is a tenacious presence on the football field and is equally adept at dispensing his offensive and defensive duties. The Scottish international can whip in some exceptional balls from the left-wing and his crossing is exquisite.

Robertson has scored one goal and has provided 15 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool so far this season.

#1 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

It tells you a lot about the technical proficiency of a player when he is played out of position extensively and he goes on to become one of the best in the world there. Joao Cancelo has managed to do just that for Manchester City this season.

The Portuguese international is pretty solid at running with the ball and has completed 48 of his 88 attempted dribbles in the Premier League this term. Cancelo has been a creative force for City down the left flank and fits the profile of the full-backs that Pep Guardiola has always looked out for in his managerial career.

The 27-year-old has scored three goals and provided nine assists in 44 appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens so far this season.

