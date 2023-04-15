5 best left-backs in football this season (2022-23)

In the modern era of football, the role of the left-back has evolved dramatically. No longer mere defensive stalwarts, full-backs are now an indispensable part of any attack-minded team. The best left-backs today possess the ability to create scoring opportunities, charging up the field with pace, technique and tactical awareness.

They must be able to defend effectively while also playing an integral role in the attacking build-up play.

Whether they are crossing the ball or making incisive passes through the heart of the defense, the modern-day left-back is a versatile and highly skilled player who can be the difference between success and failure in a game.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best left-backs in football this season.

#5 Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)

AC Milan v Atalanta BC - Serie A

Theo Hernandez moves on the field like a man who knows exactly where he is going, with a rare sense of purpose and grace. His pace is electrifying, a blur of red and black as he surges down the left flank, leaving defenders in his wake.

The ball seems to stick to his feet like glue, his touch assured and confident. It's no wonder that he has become a key figure for AC Milan, a player capable of changing the course of a match with a single surge forward.

Hernandez has proven to be adept on both sides of the pitch and has been one of the best left-backs in the world for several years now. In 35 appearances in all competitions for AC Milan so far this season, the 25-year-old has scored three goals and provided five assists.

#4 Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Real Betis: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

In 2015, Luke Shaw suffered a horrific double leg fracture in a Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven, which nearly ended his career. He spent almost a year on the sidelines, undergoing multiple surgeries and intense rehabilitation before making his comeback to professional football.

It's incredible that Shaw has since burgeoned into the player he is today after that horrific injury. The Englishman's ball-progression abilities are top-notch and his crossing skills continue to improve.

Shaw's bursting forward forays are a crucial aspect of Manchester United's game. He is also a reliable defender who is able to track back quickly and defend against the toughest of opponents.

In 37 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United so far this season, Shaw has scored one goal and provided six assists.

#3 Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Amidst all the superstars at Manchester City, Oleksandr Zinchenko never really came across as a player who could have a profound effect on any team in the Premier League. However, he has proven that notion wrong at Arsenal over the course of this season after joining them last summer.

Zinchenko's output of one goal and two assists in 29 appearances might cause you to believe he has not had much of an impact. But it couldn't be farther from the truth. Although he starts out wide, the Ukraine international often drifts inwards and joins the midfield to affect games from the center of the pitch.

His impeccable and precise ball-playing skills have been vital to Arsenal's exploits this season. Zinchenko has won over fans with his incredible technical ability and game intelligence and has been one of Arsenal's most influential players this term.

#2 Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

As a left-back for Bayern Munich and the Canadian national team, Alphonso Davies possesses exceptional speed and quickness, which allows him to cover a lot of ground defensively and join the attack seamlessly.

He has excellent ball control and is comfortable playing in tight spaces, making him a valuable asset in possession.

His defensive awareness and positional sense allow him to effectively neutralize the opposition's attacking threats, while his offensive skills and delivery of crosses from the left flank can create numerous scoring opportunities for his team.

Davies' combination of attacking and defensive skills make him one of the best left-backs in world football today. The 22-year-old left-back has scored three goals and provided eight assists in 35 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

#1 Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Raphael Guerreiro has been absolutely tearing it up for Borussia Dortmund this term. His most impressive quality is his attacking prowess, as he is an excellent dribbler and a creative passer of the ball.

Guerreiro's forward runs and ability to link up with his teammates in the final third make him a constant threat in attack. While primarily known for his attacking contributions, Guerreiro is also a solid defender with good tackling and marking abilities.

He has also played extensively in central midfield this season and has done quite a good job in that new role. The Portuguese left-back has scored five goals and provided 13 assists in 30 appearances in all competitions so far this season for Borussia Dortmund.

